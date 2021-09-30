Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit

Art Guild

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild, located at 203 Harrison St., will exhibit "Studies in Copper & Iron" by Randy Carlson starting with an opening reception on First Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-9 p.m.

The exhibit will be available through the end of October during regular hours. The Peoria Art Guild is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment.

PEORIA — ArtsPartners of Central Illinois announced the opening of Sky Art Peoria Artists Exhibition, which will be on display at the Foster Gallery for Christianity and Fine Arts at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Peoria during the month of October.

An opening reception will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-8:30 p.m. as part of First Fridays with music by Projekts. The exhibit will feature artwork by eight Sky Art Peoria artists from 2020 and 2021 classes, and provide the public with an opportunity to meet the artists.

This will be the seventh year of the Sky Art Peoria Artist Exhibition, which displays and promotes art from local artists on 48 by 14 vinyls that are rotated on Adams Outdoor Billboards for one year in various locations throughout Peoria.

Participants for this year's event will include Hattie Lee, Evan Fairbanks, Natalie Jackson and Mike McGarvey from the 2021 class; and Lori Luthy, Jaci Musec, Dan Nagel and Eliza Von Zerneck from the 2020 class.

Sky Art Peoria is partially supported by a grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.

Visit artspartners.net/SkyArtPeoria for more information.

Allerton Park

to host artists

MONTICELLO — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced Aumaine Rose Smith as their Fall 2021 Artist In-Residence.

Smith is a poet based in Cleveland and will spend two weeks living in the newly renovated Ice House on the Allerton estate.

The program started last November and allows artists and naturalists the opportunity to immerse themselves in their work and find inspiration from the park. The program aims to support and highlight the meaningful work of creators and researchers, making their professions more accessible to the public, while bringing awareness to unique characteristics of the park.

Smith plans to learn more about the history of Allerton and develop an understanding of the land it occupies, exploring questions about ownership, relationships, order, freedom, which will inform her new work.

Smith also plans to spend time revising a chapbook manuscript, organizing a collaborative projecting with Ninth Letter magazine and the Educational Justice Project and giving a reading the evening of Nov. 11 with local poets, fulfilling the park's requirement that residents host a program that involves the public int heir work and process.

Applications are now being accepted for the Spring 2022 In-Residence Program, "Rooting a Deeper Connection," which highlights and celebrates the arts and study of nature within Black and Latinx communities. Established in collaboration with the University of Illinois Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (OVCDEI), the program will focus on artistic and environmental innovation within the Black and Latinx communities, offering residencies to both artisits and naturalists.

Those who are interested in the program can find more information at Allerton.Illinois.edu/allerton-in-residence/. The application deadline is Oct. 4.

The Allerton In-Residence program was made possible through gifts from Joan and Peter Hood, Dana Brehm and Larry Baumann.