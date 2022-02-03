Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit

Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will open a new exhibit "RIDE" for First Friday on Friday, Feb. 4 from 5-9 p.m.

"RIDE" is a gallery by Jeff Williams. Williams has spanned a 30-year career as a rock musician with his band NIL8, a cycling champion, a fine artist and lifelong Springfield resident. He recently combined his passion for cycling and painting, which has put his canvases in numerous galleries as well as on the cover of national magazine.

"RIDE" will be available at the Peoria Art Guild, 203 Harrison St., through the month of February. The gallery will be available for viewing during regular gallery hours; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Celebrate Black History Month at ALPLM

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will mark Black History Month with a series of events, including two major speakers and a theatrical debut.

The events include:

Feb. 10: ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt participates in an online discussion of Abraham Lincoln and race with Edna Greene Medford and Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, hosted by the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. 6 p.m. Central time. Register at WoodrowWilson.org.

Feb. 12: Free admission. Visitors will be able to see artifacts such as rare copies of books by abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth and a letter in which Lincoln discusses emancipation and the importance of Black soldiers.

Feb. 17: “Life and Legacy of Emmett Till,” with Shutt and Cerrar, along with Pamela Junior, executive director for the Two Mississippi Museums, and Steven D. Booth, archivist for Johnson Publishing Company Archive. Live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Central.

Feb. 23: Debut of “Small Beginnings,” the story of Robert Smalls’ daring escape to freedom.

Feb. 24: Nunley discusses Black women in Washington before the Civil War and how they tried to surmount the many obstacles they faced. 7 p.m. Central. Reserve a free seat at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ALPLMSpecialEvents/2469/event/1258045.

The ALPLM has also digitized a rare interview with track-and-field legend Jesse Owens and will make all six hours of audio available to the public for the first time.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.