Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild to host holiday sale

Art Guild sets

holiday sale

PEORIA — Peoria Art Guild will host a Crimson Door sale starting Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m at the guild, 203 Harrison St., Peoria.

The community is invited to help support local artists by purchasing holiday gifts from them.

14 artists will participate in the sale. Participating artists include Gary Beaumont, Crystal Potthoff, Lesley Thielke, Creighton Peacock, Deb Lutz, Jonathan Lange, Hattie Lee, Bennett Johnson, Jane Coultas, Janice Powers, Linda Webb, Marie Lindahl, Kara Ivey and Merrell Hickey.

The Peoria Art Guild gift shop will also be open in December. Shopping will be available on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. until Christmas.

Heartland sets

fundraiser

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present a special fundraising event, SOUVENIR, a comedy with music, in five performances running Dec. 5 and 12 at 2 p.m., Dec. 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center.

The event is sponsored by Horine's Piano Plus. The play features local musicians/actors Michelle Vought and David Shields and is directed by Heartland's Artistic Director Rhys Lovell.

The play is about Florence Foster Jenkins, who was a wealthy society eccentric who suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano, when she was in fact incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Meryl Streep starred in the film Florence Foster Jenkins in 2016. The play is rated for general audiences.

Tickets are $35 a person or taken in form of donation. Tickets can be booked online at heartlandtheatre.org or by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org. Reservations are recommended for all performances.