Arts in brief: Peoria Art Guild to host Fine Art Fair

Fine Art Fair

set for Peoria

PEORIA — The 59th annual Fine Art Fair hosted by the Peoria Art Guild will be held Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, September 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Riverfront Festival Park, 200 NE. Water St., Peoria.

The Fine Art Fair brings original art to Central Illinois featuring 130 nationally recognized artists who love Peoria. Original works of art will include jewelry, painting, ceramics, photography, digital art, printmaking, mixed media, metal, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, leather and wearable fiber.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Art Guild's community outreach and programming.

Tickets are $6 per person per day, children 12 and under are free and members are free. The Peoria Park District Requests that no animals be allowed unless for therapeutic of emotional support.

Volunteers are also needed for the event and can sign up here.

Arts center

revives events

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center announced the return of the two annual events to take place this fall.

The first event is "Creating the Future - Arts Alive!" a fall fundraiser dinner that gives the community an opportunity to support the arts. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Bloomington Country Club.

The event will include a silent auction and a fine arts raffle. More information can be found at mcac.org. Reservations can be made by mail, online or by calling 309-829-0011.

The second event is the Sugar Creek Arts Festival which will return to Uptown Normal on Oct. 9 and 10. The two-day festival will feature the work over 100 artists and live music.