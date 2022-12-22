Arts in brief: Peoria Art Guild plans exhibits and classes for 2023

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will open new exhibits in January 2023.

The exhibits include “Journeys” paintings by David Gregory and “In the Project Space: Black Barber Shop...A Gathering Place of Pride and Dignity” by Dr. Eslburgh Clarke.

The open reception will take place on First Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m., and will be open through Jan. 28.

The exhibits are free and open to the public.

The guild also has their 2022-2023 class line-up ready. The list of class offerings can be found on their website at peoriaartguild.org under the “Arts Education Tab.” The guild offers kid, teen and adult art classes.

Peoria Art Guild to host free art event

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will host a free art event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the guild, 203 Harrison St., Peoria.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make dripping alcohol ink on canvas. Each guest will make two works of art to bring home to display on their own easel.

The event is free and hosted by Alex Lamprecht of Thrivent.

There are only 30 spots for the event available. The deadline to register for the event is Monday, Dec. 19.

Contact Lacy.Mitchell@thrivent.com for more information.

