Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild announces fall classes

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild announced their upcoming classes for fall 2021.

The following list of classes will be offered this year:

Creative Arts Discovery Club; 5:15-6:45 p.m., through Dec. 8; Ages 5-9; $103-$108

Creative Arts Discovery Club; 7-8:30 p.m., through Dec. 8; Ages 10-14; $103-$108

Six-week Pottery Series; 5:30-9 p.m., Nov. 2-Dec. 7; $200-$205

Six-week Pottery Series; 5:30-9 p.m., Nov. 3-Dec. 15; $200-$205

Palette Knife Landscape Painting; 1-4 p.m., Nov. 4; $115-$120

Introduction to Letterpress; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 13; $80-$85

Gnomes for the Holidays; 6-7:30 p.m., Nov. 12-13; $25-$30

Introduction to Wood Carving; 5-7 p.m., Nov. 15; $140-$150

Intro to Illustration - Comics, Trading Cards and Cartoons; 6-8 p.m., Nov. 16; $70-$75

Snowflake Pysanky Family Workshop; 1-3 p.m., Nov. 20; $25-$30

Introduction to Lighting for Photography; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Nov. 20; $75-$80

Visit peoriaartguild.org/currentclasses for more information.

PEORIA — "From Peoria to Lebanon," a unique, multi-tiered benefit and unprecedented partnership between organizations in Peoria, IL, New York City and Beirut, deploys the healing power of the arts to provide much needed medical relief through the Lebanese American University Medical Centers for those affected in the continuing aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.

The benefit began on Oct. 25 and features an exhibition of works by leading contemporary Lebanese artists Nov. 30 through Jan. 9 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. There will be a concert by renowned pianist Antoine "Tony" Karam, MD, on Dec. 19 at the Scottish Rite Theatre and an online auction of the exhibited works and others, all donated to the benefit by the artists themselves.

A special artist reception will take place on Dec. 18. Attendees will include emerging artist Wissam Melhem, painter Zeina Selwan and photographer Fadia Ahmad, whose acclaimed documentary film "Beirut: The Aftermath" will be screened at the museum's Giant Screen Theater this fall.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum and Scottish Rite Theatre spearheaded the project with Dr. Karam and the Lebanese community in Beirut, Honorary Chair Michele Couri, MD and the Lebanese community in Peoria, with the support of the Itoo (Aytou) Society and the Lebanese American University New York City, which will receive and direct the funds to its Beirut campus and medical centers.

Visit riverfrontmuseum.org or contact drmichelecouri@gmail.com for more information.

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will open their new exhibit "LAYERS" by John and Anita Tuccillo with an opening reception on First Friday, Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m. at their building, located at 203 Harrison St., Peoria.

The exhibit will focus on how humans relate to nature, how do they view nature and how they experience it. The pieces exhibit an exploration of natural elements through meditation of art, artifice, media and meditation. The collaboration of layering physical material and visual layers of information discovers motifs and clarifies patterns created by nature, which in turn creates a new sense of understanding.

The exhibit will be open through the end of November during regular hours; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.