Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild announces classes for 2022

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild has announced its art class offerings for 2022. 

The classes available include:

  • Kids Clay Handbuilding, through Jan. 29; $100
  • Introduction to Wood Carving, through Jan. 31; $150
  • Paint n Draw Open Studio, Wednesday mornings 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; $5
  • Palette Knife Landscaping, Jan. 13; $120
  • Illustration - Comics, Trading Cards and Cartoons (Adult Class); 6-8 p.m., Jan. 18; $70-$75
  • Introduction to Photography; Jan. 20-Feb. 24; $150
  • Beginning Wheel Throwing for Teens; Jan. 24-Feb 28; $160
  • Cigar Box Guitar Workshop; 6-9 p.m., Jan. 26; $70-$75
  • Costume Rendering and Fashion Illustration; 7-8 p.m., Jan. 27; $20-$25
  • Kids Snowman Paint Night; 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 2; $20-$25
  • Photoshop Elements; Feb. 2-April 13; $100
  • Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 9; $30-$35
  • Heart-shaped Clay Dish; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 12; $25-$50
  • 6-week Pottery Series; Feb. 22-March 29; $205
  • Creative Arts Discovery Club (Ages 5-9); Feb. 23-March 30; $108
  • 6-week Pottery Series Feb. 23-March 30; $205
  • Creative Arts Discovery Club (Ages 10-14); Feb. 23-March 30; $108
  • 6-week Pottery Series; Feb. 24-March 31; $205
  • Shibori Tie-Dye Workshop; 6-8 p.m., March 10; $35-$40
  • Introduction to Lighting for Photography; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., March 19; $75-$80
  • Intro to Photography; 7-9 p.m., March 31; $150
  • Introduction to Lighting for Photography; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 7; $75-$80

Visit peoriaartguild.org/currentclasses for more information.

