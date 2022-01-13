Arts in Brief: Peoria Art Guild announces classes for 2022

When I learned of the passing of Hollywood legend and cinematic trailblazer Sidney Poitier Friday morning, I found it somehow beautiful that his leaving coincided with the opening night of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in The Sun” at Community Players Theatre. Poitier starred in both the original Broadway production of Hansberry’s timeless drama, and the 1961 film. After seeing the current production at Community Players, helmed by the talented Jennifer Lynn Rusk (in her directorial debut), I imagined Poitier nodding his approval as he passed the torch into Rusk’s capable hands.