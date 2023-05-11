Penguin Project to present 'The Big One-Oh! JR.'

NORMAL — The Penguin Project of McLean County will present the musical "The Big One-Oh!" JR. at 7 p.m June 2-3 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

The show will take place at University High School's Stroud Auditorium. The musical is based on novel of the same name by Dean Pitchford about young boy who is turning 10.

The Penguin Project is a special theater program for kids and young adults with developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilites, learning disabilities, visual or hearing impariment and other disorders.

They put on a performance once a year that features a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. The performers are joined by peer mentors, a group of young people the same age without disabilities who have volunteered to work with them side by side and guide them through four months of rehearsals and the final show.

The show is directed by Jackie Gunderson.

Visit penguinprojectmclean.org for more information.

Inside Out sets themed show for May and June

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative announced its themed show for May and June will be "Steampunk."

It will be on display until June 17 by gallery and supporting member artists.

A variety of new art in various mediums will be on display and will include Steampunk wearable and accessories.

Most of the art will only be available during the show session.

The gallery will continue a rotation of themed shows throughout 2023.

The gallery is also seeking volunteers for their upcoming Saturday events 8:45 a.m. to noon May 27-Oct. 14. Contact mickeyb@gridcom.net for more information.

Inside Out to offer classes on Steampunk

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery will offer a series of Steampunk classes ahead of the Cogs & Corsets event in June.

Class offerings are as follows:

Steampunk Box; 6-7:30 p.m., May 11; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members.

6-7:30 p.m., May 11; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members. Steampunk Polymer Bottle; 1-2 p.m., May 13; 12+; $7, $6 for members.

1-2 p.m., May 13; 12+; $7, $6 for members. Steampunk Bracelet & Pin; 6-8 p.m., May 17; 14+; $15, $13.50 for members.

6-8 p.m., May 17; 14+; $15, $13.50 for members. Steampunk Goggles; 6-8 p.m., May 19; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members.

6-8 p.m., May 19; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members. Steampunk Cuff; 12:30-2 p.m., May 20; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members.

12:30-2 p.m., May 20; 8+; $12, $10.80 for members. Steampunk Top Hat; 6-8 p.m., May 24; 8+; $18, $16.20 for memebers.

6-8 p.m., May 24; 8+; $18, $16.20 for memebers. Steampunk Polymer Pen; 1-3 p.m., May 27; 12+; $15, $13.50 for members.

1-3 p.m., May 27; 12+; $15, $13.50 for members. Steampunk Mask; 6-8 p.m., May 31; 8+; $10, $9 for members.

Those who are interested in signing up can register at insideoutcoop.org. It is asked that participants sign up at least one week prior to the start of the class to give instructors ample time to prepare equipment and supplies.

Heartland seeks theater directors

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is currently seeking directors.

Applications can be submitted through Monday, May 15 at heartlandtheatre.org/directing-at-heartland/.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or contact 309-452-8709, or boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Inside Out Gallery offers art classes

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative have announced their current class schedules for the month of May and throughout the summer.

Class offerings are as follows:

Acrylic Pour Party; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., May 13; 12+; $30, $27 for members.

10 a.m.-12 p.m., May 13; 12+; $30, $27 for members. LGBTQIA+ Steampunk Mask; 1:30-2:30 p.m. for teens and 3-4 p.m. for adults, May 21; free, donations accepted.

1:30-2:30 p.m. for teens and 3-4 p.m. for adults, May 21; free, donations accepted. Bloom Acrylic Pour; 1-3 p.m., June 10; 12+; $30, $27 for members.

1-3 p.m., June 10; 12+; $30, $27 for members. LGBTQIA+ Bubble Watercolor; 1:30-2:30 p.m. for teens and 3-4 p.m. for adults, June 11; free, donations accepted.

1:30-2:30 p.m. for teens and 3-4 p.m. for adults, June 11; free, donations accepted. Alcohol INk Tiles; 1:30-3 p.m., June 17; 14+; $15, $12 for members.

1:30-3 p.m., June 17; 14+; $15, $12 for members. Pour Your Best; 1-3 p.m., July 8; 12+; $30, $27 for members.

1-3 p.m., July 8; 12+; $30, $27 for members. LGBTQIA+ Alcohol Ink Projects; 1:30-2:30 p.m. for for teens and 3-4 p.m. for adults, July 16; free; donations accepted.

Visit insideoutcoop.org to register.

There will also be a "Paint with Me Flamingo" class offered through Bloomington Parks & Recreation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The cost $35 per pair or $20 per extra child.

Visit bloomingtonparks.org to register.

'Canvas & Cocktails' set for May 19

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum will host "Canvas & Cocktails" on Friday, May 19.

The event is made possible by the ALPLM and the Springfield Art Association.

They will provide several images to stimulate the artists, which are a part of the museum's newest exhibit, "Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois." Guests can choose from Springfield images, such as the Lincoln home and the Dana-Thomas House, or paintings like "Christina's World" and "American Gothic."

An instructor from the art association will be at the event to assist attendees.

Complimentary snacks will be provided. Beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and lasts two hours.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events.