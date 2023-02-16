Open Enrollment for Young at Heartland program

NORMAL — Young at Heartland, an acting program for seniors, is now offering open enrollment until March 22.

Acting workshop sessions will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3. Advance registration is required. Class sessions will meet every Monday through May 22. The registration fee is $50.

Young at Heartland is a program of Heartland Theatre Company and is funded in part by the Community Arts Access Grant.

The program aims to build an ensemble of seniors who share the values of continuing education, creative self-expression and community outreach. They try to find appropriate pathways to showcase performers' gifts in a fun, stress-free atmosphere. Ensemble members will collaborate with the instructors in choosing appropriate material to be memorized or performed as a reading.

Eight 120-minute shows, for persons 55 and over, will be held at Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St, One Normal Plaza, Normal Community Activity CEnter, with instructors Sandi Zielinski and Terri Whisenhunt.

Those who are interested should contact program director Ann White at 309-452-5647 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Inside Out Gallery to host quarter auction

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The auction will be held at the Moose Lodge #745, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will include bidding on unique items and gift baskets, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Donations will be accepted for the event as items our needed for gift baskets. Monetary donations can also be made to the gallery. Gift certificates can also be purchased at the gallery and on the website. THey can written in any amount and used for art and classes. They never expire.

The money raised at the event will help IOAA continue to provide free and low-cost art classes and special events to the community.

Peoria Art & Music Camp coming this summer

PEORIA —The Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Peoria Symphony Orchestra are partnering to bring the first-ever Peoria Art & Music Camp.

The camp will take place from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., starting June 26-June 30, with options for aftercare.

The camp is open for students entering grades 1-12. The goal of the camp is to ignite students' creativity and strengthen their academic skills with a wide variety of fun activities, including an introduction to musical instruments, movement, painting, drawing, printmaking, collaborative projects, STEM activities, museum exhibits, planetarium experience and more.

The hope is that the children will be introduced to a lifelong love of visual art and music during the camp for young creatives.

Each day of the camp will begin and end at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, with students traveling from the museum to the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and the Peoria Art Guild to get a studio experience. The camp will end in a camp showcase, held on the Friday afternoon of the camp week.

Registration for the camp can be completed at peoriaartguild.org/peoria-art-music-camp.