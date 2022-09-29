Arts in brief: New art exhibit at the university YMCA

New art exhibit at the university YMCA

CHAMPAIGN — The University YMCA's Art at the Y exhibit "Azuki: Manga as a Bridge Between Cultures" will present the work of local artist Kofi Bazzell-Smith, a U.S. Japan Bridging Scholar.

An opening reception was held on Sept. 22 at the Y's Murphy Gallery.

The exhibit is currently on display through Oct. 21. It is free and open to the public.

Bazzell-Smith is pursuing his Master of Fine Arts in New Media at the University of Illinois and is a professional boxer who studied manga in Japan. He creates works in both English and Japanese. His goals are to publish in Japan, to open avenues for more diverse representation in the form, to bridge Black and Japanese cultures through art and language, and to pioneer teaching manga as a studio-based practice in western academia. In summer 2022, Bazzell-Smith taught the first and only studio-based Japanese manga course in the U.S. at the University of Illinois. He is currently a Mellon Foundation Interseminars Initiative Fellow with the Humanities Research Institution.

The University YMCA’s Art at the Y program seeks to engage issues of social justice, international understanding, environmental activism, and faith and cultural understanding through quality arts programming. Some of the most profound insight, critique, and creative thinking around the issues which comprise the mission of the University Y happen in and around the arts.

Visit universityymca.org/art for more information.