Arts in Brief: McLean County Arts Center announces fall art classes

Art classes

set for fall

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center (MCAC) announced their fall art class schedule. Registration is now open to everyone, members and non-members.

Members have early access to all classes and also receive a 10-20 percent discount on all classes and art purchases based on membership level. Those who are interested in signing up to become a member of the MCAC can do so at mcac.wildapricot.org/Become-a-member.

The list of art classes offered:

Japanese Temari Intensive with Heather Evert; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 13-27; $90

Daytime Drawing Class with Dave Templeton; 12:30-3 p.m., Sept. 14-Oct. 5; $100

Tuesday Evening Painting Class with Jeremy Langston; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept. 14-Oct. 19; $150

Portrait Painting Class with Dale Evans; 12:30-3 p.m., Sept. 15-Oct. 20; $150

Pinch Pot Intensive with Linda Willis Fisher; 12:30-3:30 p.m., Sept. 16 & 30; $100

Ceramic Intensive: Building A Lantern with Amber Gravett;12-2:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3; 12-1 p.m., Oct. 10; $75

Intro to Pastel Workshop with Many Roeing; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 30; $45

Teen Ceramic Intensive with Claire Hedden; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 30, Nov. 13; $85

Masks will be required at the MCAC. For questions, contact Krystal Lyon at krystal@mcac.org.

EastBay seeks

art to exhibit

NORMAL — Art Circle is seeking local artists interested in exhibiting their work at the dining hall at EasyBay Camp.

EastBay Camp hosts many groups, conferences and retreats throughout the year and has been supporting local organizations in the community since 1930. EastBay is a member of the Illinois Great River Conference of the United Methodist Church and comprehends the importance of hospitality, community, enrichment and connection within humanity as a whole, which is why it has withstood the test of time.

EastBay wants to support local artists seeking to exhibit, feature and sell their work locally. EastBay's dining hall is a large space with many windows that has a way of bringing the outdoors inside. The walls are natural finished wood and EastBay wants several pieces of artwork ready for exhibition as the dining is updated to promote connection with the local art community.

Information about each artist and the artist's contact information will be indicated below each work of art on exhibit.

Those who are interested in pursuing this opportunity can contact Heaven Scott at heavenleescott309@yahoo.com and include your contact information, photos of your work and an artist info page. Heaven will also direct any interested patrons to the artists directly for any and all final sales.

Submissions for artwork will be accept through Nov. 1.

'Sip & Stroll'

art event set

PEORIA — ArtsPartners of Central Illinois announced the 2021 Sculpture Walk Peoria "Sip & Stroll" which will be held on Sept. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attendees will begin the evening at the Peoria Art Guild with two pours of wine from Tres Rojas Winery in Washington. Then, will continue with a private tour of Sculpture Walk Peoria led by tour guides John and Jeff Heintzman. The event will conclude with an additional two pours of wine back at the Art Guild.

All proceeds from the event will go back into the Sculpture Walk Peoria program. Sip and Stroll is only available to those 21 and up. A limited number of tickets are available. They can be purchased for $50 on the ArtsPartners website at artspartners.net/swp.

Art show at

cancer center

NORMAL — A new art show will be on display now through mid January 2022.

The artists of Art Circle have filled the waiting area at the Carle Cancer Institute in Normal located at 407 E. Vernon Ave.

Some of the art is also for sale.