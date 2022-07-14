Arts in brief: McLean County Art Center to exhibit 'The Painter's Pedagogy' by Harold Gregor

McLean County Art Center to exhibit 'The Painter's Pedagogy' by Harold Gregor

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Arts Center will showcase the work of Harold Gregor in a new exhibit, "The Painter's Pedagogy," along with 50 of his students.

The exhibit will open with a free reception at MCAC on Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will juxtapose Gregor's work and his students to further explore his conceptual framework and spark discussion on Gregor's influence on contemporary art. Gregor is often referred to the "Dean of the Landscape School" and his unique perspective and colorful interpretation of the midwestern landscape revolutionized landscape painting.

"Much of our understanding of contemporary landscape painting, especially of Midwest imagery, is due to his teaching and his legacy as an exhibiting professional artist," said McLean County Arts Center Executive Director Doug Johnson, one of Gregor's students at ISU, in a news release.

Gregor was Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Illinois State University. He also worked closely alongside Harold Boyd and Ken Holder during his tenure and exhibited nationally in New York, Chicago and Santa Fe. Gregor's influence as a professor of painting and drawing can be seen in the work of many of his students, including Nicolas Africano, Eric Rohmann and Woonsook Kim.

Gregor earned a B.S. from Wayne State University, an M.S. from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University where he studied with Holt Sherman. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. His long career as a professor of painting and art history included positions at San Diego State University, Purdue University and Chapman College before joining the faculty at Illinois State University in 1970.

Gregor's exhibit will be available through Aug. 26 and is accessible to everyone.

Visit haroldgregor.art or mcac.org for more information.