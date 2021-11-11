Arts in Brief: Main Gallery to host Works-on-Paper Expo after Thanksgiving

Gallery to host

paper art expo

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404, at 404 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, will host a special Works-on-Paper Expo on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, during regular gallery hours.

This is an opportunity for art lovers to view and select from hundreds if not thousands of unframed works of art on paper from more than 10 local artists. Each artist will have a box filled with selections of their work with most matted and ready for framing.

Participating artists include Susan Palmer, Cathie Haab, Beverly Bronson, Cindy Lawson-Kester, Eileen Backman, Brian K. Simpson, Rose Tuttle, Sally Berry, Dale Evans and Joann Goetzinger. A sample of each artist's style can be found on the "Exhibiting Artists" page at maingallery404.org.

All artwork that uses paper as a surface or incorporates paper into its art making process is considered to be work-on-paper. The definition has been expanded for this exhibit to include works on canvas board as well. All work shown at the exhibit will be unframed. The variety of artwork will include landscapes, figure studies, abstracts, collage, mixed media and more. The media represented will range from oil, acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, photography, pastel, graphite and more.

Main Gallery 404 is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; hours on Saturday will be extended until 5 p.m. for this exhibit.

Email maingalleryart@gmail.com or call 309-590-6779 for more information.

Art fair nets

$300K to city

PEORIA — The Peoria Conventions and Visitors Bureau reported that the economic impact of the Peoria Art Guild's Fine Art Fair was $340,084 in 2021.

An estimated 8,000 patrons visited the riverfront that weekend and 45% of them traveled over 25 miles to attend; several visitors from other states were in attendance. Only about half of the usual 130 Fine Art Fair artists came from around the nation due to the pandemic.

It was also estimated that there were 1,800 overnight stays and the average meal purchases over the weekend were $65,935. The average shopping in the community was estimated at $52,155 with recreation purchases at $42,249. The estimated local taxes generated were $6,809.

In 2020 the fair was rated 20 in the top 200 Fine Art Fairs in the nation and ranked second in the top Midwestern Art Fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

The Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair will celebrate its 60th year Sept. 24-25, 2022, at the Peoria Riverfront.

Art Circle

to meet

NORMAL — An Art Circle meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacob's Well, 304 Jersey Ave., Normal.

Attendees are invited to bring one or two pieces of art or writing to share, or just yourself.

Masks are required for everyone when gathering indoors.