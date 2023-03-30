Main Gallery 404 offers portfolio reviews

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404 will hold portfolio reviews from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

Artists can bring up to 10 examples of recent work for discussion and feedback from curators to help reach a level of self assessment and direction. The reviews will last about 15 minutes.

Appointments are enouraged but artists may drop by that evening if slots are available. Appointments can be made by contacting maingalleryart@gmail.com or 309-590-6779.

The event is open to artists at all levels and in any media. Artists should be prepared to give the curators a short explanation of their process, method of practice, goals and desires in order to start the conversation. Curators will then give advice and direction.

Curators of Main Gallery 404 are Brian K. Simpson and Jarey Lacy.

Simpson has a BFA from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Masters from Illinois State University, and has emphasized the regular practice of drawing as a way to improve as an artist. Lacy holds a BS in education from Eastern Illinois University and has extensive graduate work in Studio Art/Art Ed at ISU. He was also an art instructor for 38 years along with pursuing his work in the studio as a mixed media printer.

Contact info@brianksimpson.com or 309-828-7471 for more information.

Black Hawk Performance Company at ISU

NORMAL — The Black Hawk Performance Company will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the Prairie Room of the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.

The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. The event will feature dancing, music, and narration.

The event is sponsored by TRIBE@ISU, the Multicultural Center, and the Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

The company was named in honor of the great Sac tribal leader Black Hawk and black hawks across the state, and was founded in 1984 by the late award-winning Zuni/Isleta artist Carlos Peynetsa. It is the oldest American Indian dance company in Chicago.

New exhibit at ISU gallery open

NORMAL — A new exhibit "Groovin Through the 1960s" will be on display at the Lois Jett Historic Costume gallery at Illinois State University.

The exhibit is open to the campus and community. It will run through Sept. 8. The gallery is located in Turner Hall 126 on campus.

The exhibit showcases ensembles from the decade that range in style, occasion, texture and season as well as highlights popular styles and colors of the decade. It was planned and installed by students in the fashion design and merchandising program at ISU.

Exhibit lead curators Melanie Guzman '23 and Michele Parr '23 said the goal of the exhibit is to have viewers consider and feel what it was like to live in the 1960s.

Normal seeks Harmon Arts Grant applications

NORMAL — The Town of Normal is seeking applications for arts-related projects, programs, or events to be funded through the 2023 Harmon Arts Grant Program.

The application deadline is Friday, April 28 and the application is available online at Normalil.gov.

The grants are available to art organizations for programs or events taking place between June 1 and May 31, 2024. Priority will be given to programs in the Town of Normal and proposals making programs or events more accessible to the public, particularly for seniors, students, and low-income residents.

The program was named to honor former Mayor Paul Harmon and it was created in 1993 to promote arts in the community. Normal awarded 20 grants in 2022.

The maximum grant award is $5,000. Applications are reviewed by Harmon Arts Grant Committee members who make recommendations to the Normal Town Council. The awards will be presented June 5.

Prairie Fire Theater to host auditions at IWU

BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Fire Theater will hold auditions for the their musical, Bright Star, with music and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brichell.

Audition dates are April 5 and 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Presser Hall Room 161 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Those who plan to audition are asked to sing a 32 measure cut from song in the style of the show.

Rehearsals will begin July 6 with performances from April 9 to 13.

The show is directed by Scott Susong and the music director is Charles Berggren.

University High School to present spring musical

NORMAL — University High School will present their spring musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

Performances will run April 14 through April 22 at 7 p.m. in the Ruth A. Stroud Auditorium, 601 Gregory St., Normal. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on April 16.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students. They can be purchased at stroud.ticketleap.com or at the door for $12.

The play is about a floral assistant named Seymour Krelborn who discovers a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," after his coworker crush, but turns out it is from mysterious origins.

Little Shop of Horrors is presented with a special arrangement with music internation. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The play is based on the film by Roger Corman and screenplay by Charles Griffith. Book and lyrics are by Howard Ashman. Music by Alan Menken. The show was originally produced by the WPA Theatre.

Poco a Poco Festival seeks artist applications

STREATOR — The 7th Annual Poco a Poco Summer Music Festival set for June 10-17 is seeking artist applications.

Auditions are currently underway. Students in 8th grade through high school are encouraged to apply soon to earn a spot.

The week includes choir, voice, and piano lessons as well as options such as conducting, theory, percussion, musical theater, movement and more. Normal training hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. and there will be several concerts that students are invovled in as attendees or participants. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Visit pocoapoco.org or contact pocoapocoarts@gmailc.om for more information.

Ex-volunteer's family donates $100K to library

SPRINGFIELD — A former volunteer's family at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has donated $100,000 in his name.

John P. "Jack" Navins volunteered at the museum for 17 years. He was 73-years-old when he died and was beloved among the volunteer team.

The money will help the ALPLM build a roughly $500,000 exhibit that teaches children about the rights and responsibilities of being a good citizen.

Navins spent 22 years in the Navy before retiring as a captain. He felt it was important for people to contribute to society as good citizens.

He developed a fascination with Lincoln and the Civil War as a boy growing up in St. Paul, Minn. A doctor, he went into private practice in Lincoln’s hometown after leaving the Navy. Eventually, he began volunteering at the presidential library, giving nearly 4,500 hours of service.