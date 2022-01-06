Arts in Brief: Maggie Brown to perform at Springfield museum

Maggie Brown to perform at Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD — Singer Maggie Brown will perform at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum next month for the final performance of the museum's exhibit on Illinois music.

Brown mixes jazz, R&B, soul and spoken word. She has performed with artists like Stevie Wonder, Ramsey Lewis and her father, Oscar Brown Jr., who was a writer, actor, educator and jazz singer.

Brown will perform a show called "Legacy: Our Wealth of Music", which reflects on the history of and evolution of African American music.

Brown will appear at the ALPLM's Union Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/3q2b7dZ. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests will be able to view the "State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois" exhibit until the show starts, which the exhibit is open until Jan. 23.

Brown has a background in theater, arts education, writing and music.