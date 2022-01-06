 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief: Maggie Brown to perform at Springfield museum

Maggie Brown to perform at Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD — Singer Maggie Brown will perform at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum next month for the final performance of the museum's exhibit on Illinois music.

Brown mixes jazz, R&B, soul and spoken word. She has performed with artists like Stevie Wonder, Ramsey Lewis and her father, Oscar Brown Jr., who was a writer, actor, educator and jazz singer.

Brown will perform a show called "Legacy: Our Wealth of Music", which reflects on the history of and evolution of African American music. 

Brown will appear at the ALPLM's Union Theater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets can be reserved at bit.ly/3q2b7dZ. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests will be able to view the "State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois" exhibit until the show starts, which the exhibit is open until Jan. 23.

Brown has a background in theater, arts education, writing and music. 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White’s funeral plans are being 'handled privately'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News