Arts in brief: Livingston County Arts Council to present 'Under the Eagle's Nest'

Arts council

stages show

PONTIAC — The Art Center at the Greater Livingston County Arts Council and Gallery (GLCAC) located at 209 W. Madison St. in Pontiac, will feature the show "Under the Eagle's Nest" starting Friday, Sept. 1, in the Joe Bailey Gallery, through Sept. 30.

The show features work by artist Lisa Green along with accompanying poems by Dan Fitzgerald. The show can be viewed during regular hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The show is open to the public and there is no admission fee. Masks are recommended and also provided at the center.

Peoria Art Guild

hosts Segev

PEORIA — Champaign resident, Tamar Segev will have her exhibit "Inscribing Memory" on display at the Peoria Art Guild.

The opening reception for the exhibit will take place on First Friday, Sept. 3 from 5-9 p.m. The exhibit will then be open during regular gallery hours from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.

"Inscribing Memory" features works on canvas that explore connections between familial memory, historical narratives and contemporary culture, as they are embedded in the architectural surfaces of Lodz, Poland, her grandparents' hometown.

Arts center

sets exhibits

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center announced two new exhibitions starting Friday, Sept. 3 through Oct. 15. The work of local sculptor Herb Eaton and painter Buddy Plumlee in the Brandt Gallery, in an exhibition titled "The Amusement of Mortals."

Herb Eaton received an MFA in sculpture and drawing from Illinois State University in 1984. He has worked as a carpenter, instructor, museum designer, preparator, toy designer and manufacturer, a co-founder of the Children’s Discovery Museum and a musician.

Buddy Plumlee received a BFA from Illinois State University in 1989 and an MS in painting and drawing from ISU in 1991. He is the owner of BPS Artisans, a member of the West Chicago Cultural Arts Commission since 2011, and a decorative finishing/mural painter.

The Armstrong Gallery will feature the work of local artist Kevin Strandberg in an exhibition titled "Barcelona/Afterimages."

Kevin Strandberg is a retired professor of photography, sculpture and glass, as well as the former director of the Ames School of Art. After earning a B.F.A. from the University of Minnesota and an M.F.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, he worked as a graphic designer before launching his teaching career.