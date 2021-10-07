Arts in Brief: Livingston County Arts Council opens new gallery

Gallery opens

in Pontiac

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council will feature their new gallery show "Scarecrow" at the GLCAC Art Center through Oct. 31 in the Joe Bailey Gallery.

An opening reception for the gallery took place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. The gallery is located upstairs at the Art Center. An elevator life is available.

"Scarecrow" continues with the annual tradition of the Halloween group show which features a variety of artists from the Art Center. It is once again, a mixed media show and each work depicts the artist's own interpretation of the "Scarecrow" theme. As with all the annual group shows, it is best to be seen in-person rather than to put into words.

The Art Center at the Greater Livingston County Arts Council and Gallery is located 209 W. Madison St. in Pontiac. The show may be viewed during regular hours. Hours for the Art Center are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; and 12-4 p.m., Sunday.

There is no admission fee and the show is open to the public. Masks are recommended and also provided at the center.

IAA Credit Union

exhibits new art

BLOOMINGTON — Joan Maney's artwork will be on display at the IAA Credit Union lobby at 808 IAA Drive in Bloomington through the end of December.

Maney is a self-taught artist who works in a realistic style. She believes that artwork should evoke strong emotions, specific to each client's life story. She believes the emotions joy, energy, laughter, irritation and more, are a true gift of original artwork.

Each piece Maney created evokes some sort of emotion for her and she wants to share that gift with her clients.

Maney spent her career as a Human Resource professional, but one fall she attended a team building class and painted a winter scene. When her husband saw it, he asked her where she bought it and she told him she painted it. That Christmas he gave Joan paints, brushes and canvases with a note that said, "I think you should paint more."

Maney then started her own business called "Because I Can Arts!" She chooses her subject matter and starts each painting with the same question, "What sounds like it would be fun to paint today?

Maney works primarily in acrylics and dabbles in watercolors. She also paints custom orders. Her work can be viewed and purchased at becauseicanarts.com. Maney can also be contacted at artwork@becauseicanarts.com.