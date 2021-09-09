Arts in Brief: Lincoln Arts Institute to honor artist John Cassidy

Artist Cassidy

to be honored

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Arts Institute will host a solo exhibition of Bloomington professional artist John Cassidy, who passed away on Feb. 17, 2017.

His art has been cared for by Matt Erickson, owner of cometogetherspace. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at LAI Gallery, 112 S. McLean St., Lincoln. The gallery is open every Friday from 5-8 p.m. for viewing.

Cassidy was born in Peoria, IL and received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in English from Bradley University and many of his works and titles are literary driven and connected to other artists.

When he started a new medium such as pastels or the centuries old method of en-caustics, he immersed himself in the colors and possibilities, making samples and buying more and more.

John left over 700 works behind to share with the public. The work exhibited will be a sample of John’s unique perspective.