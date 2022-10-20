Arts in brief: Last Art Circle show on display at Carle Cancer Center

Last Art Circle show on display at Carle Cancer Center

NORMAL — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal held an art show at the end of August at Carle Cancer Center in Normal.

Art Circle artists and poets participated in the event. The show runs through mid-January of 2023.

The show can be seen during regular business hours Monday through Friday at the center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal.

Art pieces are available for sale.

IAA Credit Union announces their artist of the quarter

BLOOMINGTON — The IAA Credit Union has announced their artist of the quarter, The Around the Corner Art Group.

The group dedicates the show in the memory of Dean and Kay Seefeld. Dean was the former CEO of IAA Credit Union and the Founder of the About our Art program.

Angel Ambrose and her husband Tony Buchberger, Kay and Dean Seefeld, and Herb and Pam Eaton all started the group together. The group today consists of Herb, Joann Goetzinger, Janean Baird and Angel Ambrose.

The name comes from their studios' proximity to each other in downtown Bloomington. The group began in 2000 to increase the visibility of their studio spaces, feature their artwork in their working environment, increase interest in fine art, educate attendees about the value of fine art and offer fine art for sale.

The Around the Corner Art Groups work will be on display in the lobby at the credit union, located at 808 IAA Drive in Bloomington through December.

Contact Angel Ambrose at 309-825-4655 or angel@angelambrose.com for more information.

Tickets available for Women's Christmas Celebration

BLOOMINGTON — The Immanuel Bible Foundation's 29th Annual Women's Christmas Celebration will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 10 Brickyard Drive in Bloomington.

Tickets are $30 each and include a hot breakfast, inspirational message from featured speaker, Michele Cushatt, and shopping with local artists in the lobby before and after the event. There are 10 seats per table.

Visit ibfoundation.org to buy tickets online or contact Annette Klinzing at 309-452-6710 for more information.

Main Gallery 404 announces holiday card show

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404 at 404 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington announced an artist-designed Greeting Card Show and Sale to run from November through December.

Hundreds of cards will be available across many types of media, including watercolor, color pencils, ink, photography, collage and more. Prices start at $3 to $15. The card selection will also be added to throughout the sale.

The opening is set for Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. to coincide with First Friday. Main Gallery 404 will continue to have a regular selection of greeting cards throughout the year.

Artists participating so far include Jenni Bateman, Beverly Bronson, Bec Hawkins-Valadez, Dale Evans, Brian K. Simpson, Eileen Backman, Rose Tuttle, Mary Jo Adams, Cindy Lawson-Kester, Natalie Wetzel, Fariba Murray and Su Ge.

Contact maingalleryart@gmail.com for questions.

Lincoln museum announces sensory-friendly series

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced their next sensory-friendly series to begin Oct. 30.

The event is part of their "Abe for All" initiative. The first event will run from 1-5 p.m. on the last Sunday of National Sensory Processing Awareness Month. Audio will be lowered throughout the museum, and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere. The museum will be open to everyone. Regular prices will apply.

Similar events are scheduled for Jan. 29, July 30 and Oct. 29 of 2023. A free sensory-friendly event will also be offered on April 18 from 4-6 p.m. with touch tables and new activities that give guests more engagement opportunities.

Advanced registration is not required. A pre-visit preparation packed is available in the "Plan Your Visit" section of the website or by email at ALPLM.GuestEntry@Illinois.gov.

The museum also offers "busy bags" with a variety of fidgets, noise-cancelling headphones, sensory maps and other tools.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.

Central Illinois Ballet to present 'Women of History' show

PEORIA — Central Illinois Ballet will present "Women of History: Illuminations Performance," in the new Black Box Theater Oct. 21-23.

The organization recently moved to their new location at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

The two part performance is composed of works inspired by historical women choreographed by Artistic Director, Rebekah von Rathonyi and Assoicate Artistic Director, Jessie Williams as a well as a collection of original works by CIB's professional company dancers.

Act features Frida Kahlo, Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Audrey Hepburn and more. Act 2 will be a compilation of original pieces choreographed by CIB's company members.

Tickets for the show are available at ciballet.com.

Children's author to hold book reading at Utica Fall Festival

UTICA — The Utica Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12:30-3 p.m. on the grounds of New Village Hall, 248 Canal St., Utica.

Jill Duchnowski, author of the children's book, "The Traveling Mermaids of Starved Rock," will be reading from her book at the Starved Rock Welcome Center as part of the festival.

Duchnowksi's book tells the story of Cassidy as she discovers the mermaids in Ottawa Canyon while she is worrying about starting at a new school. The mermaids help change her outlook about meeting new people, maintaining her old friends and doing her part to make newcomers feel welcome. The book is intended for ages 4 to 10.

This is the second book in Duchnowki's series, "Cassidy's Illinois Adventures Children's Books." The book series focuses on Cassidy as she learns life lessons through meeting mythical creatures at some of Illinois' most historical landmarks.

Duchnowski is a Bloomington, IL resident and will be reading from her book at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the New Village Hall in Utica. After each reading, children will be receive mermaid-themed coloring pages and the author will be available to answer questions and sign books. 'The Traveling Mermaids of Starved Rock" will be available for purchase at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center.

The family-friendly festival will also include games, crafts, face paintings, s'more making, bouncing houses and more.