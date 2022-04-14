Arts in brief: Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery to host quarter auction

Gallery to hold

quarter auction

BLOOMINGTON — Join the Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery for their quarter auction at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the Moose Lodge #745, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington.

The event will include bidding on unique items and gift baskets, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

The gallery will have tables together. For those who can't attend the attend the event can still drop by the gallery and make a donation.

Money raised at the event will help the gallery continue to provide free and low-cost art classes and special events to the community.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will commence at 6 p.m.

Call for artists:

Chairs 4 Change

BLOOMINGTON — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal announced their Chairs 4 Change event benefiting both Habitat McLean County and Recycling Furniture for Families by amplifying their call for artists.

On Friday, June 17 from 6-9 p.m., a live, in-person chair auction will be held at The Hangar Art Co., 105 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington. Online bidding will also be available. Entries include food and liquid refreshments. Tickets will be on sale soon.

Chair 4 Change is looking for local artists, crafters and artisans to turn an "orphan" chair into a work of art. Chairs can be painted, covered, embellished or decorated with bedazzle, fabric, etc. The goal is have 100 chairs to auction off.

Free chairs may be requested from the ReStore at 1402 W. Washington in Bloomington from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or Recycling Furniture for Families (call 309-829-6500 for an appointment.

If you already have a finished chair, please fill out an artist submission form. Finished works will go to Recycling Furniture for Families, call 309-829-6500 to arrange a time for drop-off.

Submission deadline is Wednesday, June 1. All participating chair artists will receive two free entry tickets for the event.

Contact director@rf4f.org or linda.healy@habitamclean.org for more information.

Gallery to host

artist showcase

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will bring back their annual artist showcase on Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is sponsored by IOAA and The City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department.

Artists of all skill levels and ages are invited to participate in the show. Artists will be able to display and discuss up to two of their original art pieces with other artists and attendees.

The cost to participate in the show $2 or $2.50 online with charge card registration. Registration may be done in-person at IOAA, by mail or online at insideoutcoop.org.

Questions may be sent to insideoutart318@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Monday, May 9.

Local ballet

marks 10 years

PEORIA — Central Illinois Ballet will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a preview performance and reception at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

The event will include cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, along with a performance by Central Illinois Ballet. Attendees will get an exclusive first look at the ballet's 10 year anniversary performance, which will be held on May 15th at Five Points Washington.

The program will feature some of Central Illinois Ballet's most iconic works from the past decade. Students from their affiliated schools, Cornerstone Academy for Performing Arts will also perform, including two students who received first place at regionals at the Universal Ballet Competition in Pittsburgh, PA earlier this month.

Central Illinois Ballet started in 2012 in the historic Cornerstone building of downtown Peoria with four instructors and six students. The program has since produced 12 brand new full-length ballets, an annual Nutcracker, several collaborations with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and several community outreach performances.

Tickets for the preview performance and reception may be purchased at ciballet.com/previewreception.