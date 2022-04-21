Arts in brief: Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery plans summer events

Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery to host Steampunk event

BLOOMINGTON — The Cogs and Corsets group will once again host a Steampunk event June 3-5.

The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery will host events and classes in May and June.

Check the IOAA Facebook and web pages for more information and to register.

The gallery will be dedicated to Steampunk art during the month of May.

All classes are introductory and family-friendly.

Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery to return with annual art festival

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery will hold their annual art festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 North 725 East Road, McLean. Free art and nature activities will be provided by the the gallery and other community organizations.

There will also be music, the blacksmiths, Imagination Grove fun, good food, art sales and more.

Pontiac High School plans spring concert

PONTIAC — The Pontiac Township High School Choral Program will present its Spring Choral Concert "Light Beyond Shadow" at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 in the high school auditorium.

Audience members will enjoy selections from the Concert Choir, two women's ensembles Bel Canto and Cantabile, and Men's Choir. They will also hear from the Jazz Choir "Route 66!" and a few soloists as well. The music in the concert is aimed to celebrate life and the human spirit.

Contact 815-844-6113 for more information.

The Peoria Area Civic Chorale returns this May

PEORIA — The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will resume their 2021-2022 season with live performances of "Love, Laughter and Happiness: A Night with the Peoria Area Civic Chorale" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

The program will include songs from Meet me in St. Louis, Singing in the Rain and Swing Time as well as Billy Joel's "The Longest Time." Other selections will include a set of animal poems by Ogden Nash as arranged by Eric Whitacre. The songs will be performed by PACC soloists and small ensembles.

Specials guest artists for the concert will be Chrys Wilson and Jessica Gebbink-Wilson. The Wilson's are both former PACC Young Artist Competition winners who are now married and perform together throughout Central Illinois as the vocal duo The Projekts. The Wilson's will perform two sets of music, including songs by Adele and John Legend, and they will join the chorale for Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," for which Jessica will play the ukulele.

A cake reception sponsored by Scherer Lincoln/Volvo will follow the Friday evening concert.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students and $18 for groups of 10 or more are available at peoriacivicchorale.org, by calling 309-693-6725 or at the door.

This concert season is sponsored by CEFCU and Parsons, and is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Contact kellyfisher2006@gmail.com or 309-678-4284 for more information.