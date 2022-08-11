Arts in brief: Inside Out Accessible Art announces class offerings

Inside Out Accessible Art announces class offerings

BLOOMINGTON — Classes at the Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative, 200 W. Monroe St., Suite 102, Bloomington, have been announced.

Classes being offered include:

Create Your Pride (2 Private Class); U.V. resin Jewelry; 12-1 p.m., Aug. 13, ages 12-17 or 1:30-2:30 p.m., Aug. 3, 18+; Alcohol ink ceramic tile; 12-1 p.m., Sept. 10, ages 12-17 or 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sept. 10, ages 18+.

Those who are interested can sign up at insideoutcoop.org.

There are also two IOAA classes being offered through Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

The classes include:

Adult/Child Weaving; woven 8" x 8" paper, embellishments; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 24; ages 5-8 with adults; $12.

To register, visit bloomingtonparks.org and view more class offerings. Bloomington resident registration begins Aug. 25 and non-resident registration begins Sept. 1.

Inside Out Accessible Art to host annual art fair

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will host their annual art fair at Sugar Grove Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be filled with a variety of free activities for families. Attendees are asked to park in the area as you enter Sugar Grove. A shuttle will bring guests to and from the event. Attendees may want to bring a chair.

Activities for the event will include blacksmith demonstrations and sales, bubble making, hula hoop fun, painting station, fairy houses in imagination grove, drumming, sidewalk chalk, mosaic decorations, acrylic flow, permanent marker tiles, foam rockets, air dry buttons, pointillism painting, blow painting, pastel etching, stenciled boxes, arm painting and henna tattoos.

The event will also feature several community booths that will each have a free art activity and information about their services. The booths will include Bloom Community School, Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts, Casey's Garden Shop, Central Illinois Beekeepers, Children's Discovery Museum, ExtraOrdinary Woman Project BN, Illinois Art Station, McLean County Master Gardeners and McLean County Art Center.

There will also be live music from Irish Music Jam and Ukulele Band. There will also be a food truck and artists vendors, including Art by D. Ella, Artsy Anisha, Jyoti Anant, Laura Bailey and Mary Leung.

The Sugar Grove Nature Center in Funks Grove is located at 4532 N. 725 East Road, McLean.

IOAA is also looking for volunteers for this event and to help with Saturdays at the market. Those who are interested should contact insideoutart318@gmail.com. Applicants must be 16 years old or older.

Heartland Theatre announces directors for 2022-23 season

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Co., 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in Normal, announced directors for its upcoming 2022-23 season opening in September.

Four directors for Heartland's main stage dramas were selected from online applications.

Tom Mitchell will direct "Suddenly Last Summer" by Tennessee Williams, running Sept. 1-17.

Sanhawich Meateanuwat will direct "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson, running Nov. 3-19.

Tom Dzurison will direct "The Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, running Feb. 2-18.

Don LaCasse will direct "Water by the Spoonful" by Quiara Alegria Hudes, running March 30-April 15.

Darkebe Lloyd and Rich Tinaglia will direct the "10-Minute Play Festival: The Waiting Room," running June 1-24.

Season ticket sales began Aug. 1. Discount flex pass offers are mailed to those on Heartland's waiting list. Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org to get on the mailing list or have a packet sent to you.

Heartland Theatre performs five full-length dramas, a 10-Minute Play Festival and a Midwest One-Act Festival, a play reading of a new full-length play, along with senior acting showcases each season. Heartland is a non-profit organization that has been serving the community since 1986.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.