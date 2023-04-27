IWU set to host Phenom Film Fest

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University's School of Theatre Arts will host its 3rd Annual Phenom Film Festival at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

The festival will take place inside the Hansen Student Center, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington.

The event will feature eight short films, three comedy sketches, four director series interviews and a variety of independent student projects.

It is a night of films written, produced, directed and acted in by Wesleyan students.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. They will be showcasing some of the best student-based productions een from an Undergraduate University of Film Conservatory.

Contact tquinn@iwu.edu or 217-871-3399 for more information.

Brass Band of Central Illinois sets spring concert

NORMAL — The Brass Band of Central Illinois will present its spring concert, "Lights, Camera, Brass Band!" at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The concert will be the Illinois State University Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St.

The concert will feature favorite hits from movies and television and will include special guest tuba soloist, Jasmine Pigott.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. Attendees can win a prize in the free raffle.

Inside Out Gallery to host showcase

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will host an artist showcase from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The event is sponsored by IOAA and The City of Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department.

Artists of all skills levels and ages are able to participate in the show. Artists will be able to display and discuss up to two of their original art pieces with other artists and attendees.

The cost to participate is $2 or $2.50 for online registration. Registration can be completed in-person, by mail or online. The registration deadline is May 15.

Visit insideoutcoop.org or contact insideoutart318@gmail.com for more information.

Inside Out Gallery to participate in sidewalk sales

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Economic and Community Development Department will host Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales starting the second Saturday in May.

Inside Out Accessible Art will be participating in the event each second Saturday, May through September, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

IOAA artists will have the opportunity to showcase their art, which will be different from what is displayed in the gallery.

The event will be outside, east of the building.

Coffeehouse to feature art exhibit

NORMAL — A Wonsook Kim School of Art exhibition will be on display at the Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St. in Uptown Normal.

The exhibit will featuring Cassian La Bounty, Terron Bowling, Giavion Mason, Kendall Meyer, Benjamin Kamaryt, Ajayeb Alshammari, Lenelle Blackman, Gabrielle Monahan, Alex Muzinic, Dane Hornstein and Ella Hane.

The exhibit will be on display May 3 through May 27 during regular business hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A meet-the-artists event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Coffeehouse.

The event is free and open to the public.

Artist entries are due by Friday. The exhibit will touch on themes ranging from thoughfulness to urgency.

The show includes painting, photography, and design based on surreal, existential and imaginative motifs.

Contact clieber@ilstu.edu for more information.

Inside Out Gallery to offer art at Farmers' Market

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation will offer free "make-it-take-it" art during the downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market.

Art activities will be provived in the lobby of the Monroe Center at 200 W. Monroe St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or while supplies last.

This activity will be held starting Saturday, May 27 and through October 14.

Inside Out to host quarter auction

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will host a quarter auction on Thursday, May 25.

The event will be held at the Moose Lodge #745 in Bloomington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.