Arts in brief: Illinois Voices Theatre to present 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.'

Illinois Voices Theatre to present "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr."

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Voices Theatre will present "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR." starting at 7 p.m., Nov. 17 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance.

Performances will also be at 7 p.m., Nov. 18-19 and 3 p.m., Nov. 20. The show will take place at First Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington. Guests are asked to enter on Monroe Street.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for college age and younger.

Visit ilvoicestheatre.org for more information.

Funks Grove to host "A Funky Little Weekend"

MCLEAN — Local artists and small business will host "A Funky Little Weekend in Funks Grove Nov. 19-20.

The event is spearheaded by Artists of the Corn, composed of potters, illustrators, painters, fabric artists, jewelers, glass blowers, wood carvers and more from across Illinois and Missouri.

The "Shuckin' Awesome Art Market" will be their seventh show together and their third at Funk Farms Premium Beef in Shirley, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19-20. It is a 15-minute drive from Bloomington-Normal.

The event will feature 30 of their member artists, hosted at the Funk Farms Trust. Works will range from paintings, prints, handmade bags, jewelry, textiles, pottery, glassware, candles and more.

Shoppers will get a chance to meet the creators and hear the story and process behind each unique piece. Food from Funks Farms Premium Beef and Ropp Jersey Cheese will also be available for purchase, and the Bloomington Smoking Grill food truck will be on site for lunch and snacks.

Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup will also be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, offering maple candies, sugar and ice cream, as well as special treats from Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains, from pancake and muffin mixes to popcorn, maple ramp seasoning, maple black raspberry sauce, fruits leather, and baked goods and samples.

The Funks Grove Country Store will also be open both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., showcasing holiday decor, antiques, primitives and more.

Vicky's Boutique will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., where there will be Christmas gifts, home decor, clothing and accessories, specialty foods and more available.

Sugar Grove Nature Center will have an Irish music jam and blacksmith demonstration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday and a Family Nature Exploration day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a hike, story time, critter chat and crafts.

Entrance to all activities is free.

Lincoln Arts Institute to host annual holiday show and sale

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Arts Institute will host their annual Holiday Show and Sale event at 112 S. McLean St., Lincoln.

The show will kick off with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will be open through Dec. 23 during regular gallery hours: 5-8 p.m., Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday.

Artists will present a variety of items including original painting and photography with local and nature themes, inspirational shirts, glass blown ornaments, interior decor and various holiday decorations and cards.

For other shopper requests, contact owner Jason Hoffman at 309-287-3744.

The gallery will also be hosting a Gingerbread House contest with Logan County Tourism from Dec. 9 to 17, with a people's choice award on the final day. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, the institute will host a "Candyland" photo op for kids and families to enjoy for a $5 donation.

Visit lincolnartsinstitute.com for more information.