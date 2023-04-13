ISU Percussion Ensemble's spring concert set Sunday

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Percussion Ensemble will present their spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16.

The event will take place in the Concert Hall of the Center for the Performing Arts on the Normal campus.

The spring program will feature "Celestial Welcome" by Kristen Shiner, "Gravity" by Marc Mellits, "Catching Shadows" by Ivan Trevino, "Mudra" by Bob Becker and "Have You Heard" by Pat Metheny.

The ensemble is under the direction of David Collier and Ben Stiers.

Contact dcollier@ilstu.edu for more information.

Autism McLean Birdhouse Project raises awareness

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 350 birdhouses were hung at the Illinois Art Station on Vernon Avenue and along the trail on both sides of the Camel Back Bridge on Saturday, April 8.

The Birdhouse Project started in 2022 to raise awareness for autisum spectrum disorder, and will hopefully become an annual event.

The Camel Back Bridge can be accessed on the trail leading south of the Connie Link Amphitheatre or off Virginia Avenue.

The birdhouses were painted by members of the community, and hung by members of the Boy Scout Troup 007, NCHS Interact Club, NCHS Key Club, Autism McLean members and other volunteers. Space for painting the birdhouses was provided by Illinois Art Station.

Contact info@autismmclean.org or 309-661-9440 for more information.

High School Summer Theatre Program to present musical

NORMAL — The Town of Normal's High School Summer Theatre Program will present "Disney's High School Musical" June 15-25.

The production will take place at the Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal. Auditions will take place April 13-15 with callbacks on the 15th.

The program is open to students grades 8 to 12 at the time of auditions. There is no cost to participate.

Anyone who is interested in auditioning, being part of the prep and/or show crew or musicians looking to join the band are encouraged to sign up.

The Town of Normal also partnered with Coalescence Theatre Project to host auditions jointly in its production of "Once on This Island," playing at Connie Link Amphitheatre Aug. 10-20.

Auditions will be held for both productions in the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. They will be held from 6-9 p.m., April 13-14 and 9-11 a.m. April 15 for both shows. High School Musical callbacks will take place from 12-4 p.m. on April 15. Callbacks for "Once on This Island" will be scheduled at a later date.

Performances for both shows will take place at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and free for children five and under. Season passes are also available for $40. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions help support the program and offset participation costs.

The shows are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Visit normalil.gov/summertheatre, coalescencetheatre.org or mtishows.com for more information.

Gamma Phi Circus to present 'Dance on' April 21-22

NORMAL — Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus will present "Dance On" at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

All performances will take place at teh CEFU Arena. Tickets are available at GoRedbirds.com/GammaPhi, by calling 309-438-8000, or at the door on the day of the performance.

A children's carnival will be held at noon on Saturday, where children can play games, win prizes, get their face painted and more. Entry is free with a matinee ticket.

This year marks the 94th anniversary of the founding of Gamma Phi at Illinois State in 1929 by Clifford "Pop" Horton. It is the oldest collegiate circus in the nation.

Peoria Art Guild to host LawSmarts 101

PEORIA — Lawyers for the Creative Arts and the Peoria Art Guild will host LawSmarts 101 at 7 p.m. on May 2.

The program will introduce participants to legal topics in the arts on Zoom. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about art business structures, contract red flags, intellectual protection and more.

The program will explore the ways arts law can impact the busines and content of art, and share information how to access Lawyers for the Creative Arts' pro bono services.

Registration is required for the event.

Peoria Art Guild to host annual art auction

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild's annual art auction will be held on Sunday, July 30.

This year's auction revolves around fives and is inspired by a poem written by William Carlos Williams, and a painting by Charles Demuth. It also marks five years of the guild which has been running at full capacity to serve the local arts community.

Several local artists are creating artwork to be included in the exhibition, which will culminate with a live auction. The artists and the guild will split the profits 50/50 and all proceeds will benefit programming at the guild.

The exhibit will be open starting July 24 through July 30. The auction will include hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, an art auction and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $45 or $35 for members.