Arts in brief: Illinois Central College to present 'Sweat'

Illinois Central College to present 'Sweat'

EAST PEORIA — Illinois Central College will present "Sweat" at the ICC Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre in East Peoria May 23-June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The play was written by Lynn Nottage, who won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize and is set in Reading, Pennsylvania between the years 2000 and 2008. It explores the "de-industrial revolution" of steel mill towns and the changing economic landscape for working class America.

Actors include Tracy Willet, Ronnie Hudson II, Vincente Arias Cruz, Samantha Taylor, Grace Armstrong, LaCora Holesome, Michelle Gaede, Joshua Phillips and Evan Quinn. The show is directed by Julie Peters and stage manager Jami Evans.

Tickets are $12 or $10 for students and seniors and may be purchased at icc.edu/arts/events, by calling 309-455-4095 or at the door.

Central Illinois Ballet to perform 'Wizard of Oz'

PEORIA — Central Illinois Ballet will present Wizard of Oz at Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center on May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 2 and 7 p.m.

This will be the ballet's final performance of the season and the first time they will be performing the Wizard of Oz.

The original choreography is by artistic director Rebekah von Rathyonyi. The role of Dorothy will be danced by Principal Dancer, Kaylie Bullock and Glinda will be danced by Principal Dancer, Hannah Ray.

Tickets are available at ciballet.com.

Sculpture Walk Peoria set to return Saturday

PEORIA — Sculpture Walk Peoria will return starting May 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Ransburg Family Entry Plaza at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The outdoor public art exhibit will feature eight new sculptures on both sides of Washington Street from the museum to the Bob Michel Bridge.

A jury of local community leaders and arts professionals selected the sculptures for this year's exhibit from 343 entries submitted by 65 artists from across the country. Sculptures featured this year include: Coming Through by Zan Knecht, Grand Rapids, MI; Natural Wonders by Michele Moushey Dale, Edgerton, WI; Hippocampus by Fisher Stolz, Peoria; Universal Inseparability by Ben Pierce, Cape Girardeau, MO; Harbinger by Chris Plaisted, New Milford, CT; Deaccelerator by Steven Maeck, Decorah, IA; We're Here by Chris Wubbena, Jackson, MO; and Chopsticks by Jaci Willis, Peoria.

The opening day event is free and attendees will be able to meet the artists, create art activities and enjoy live music from Sarah Marie Dillard. Online video tours and free docent tours will be available at the Peoria Art Guild every Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. starting Memorial Day and through Labor Day. Local artist John Heintzman will lead the tours.

The 2022 Sculpture Walk exhibit will remain intact through late spring of 2023. Printed maps are available in brochure boxes along Washington Street, at the Peoria Art Guild and in the lobby at the museum. The public can also experience an audio tour narrated by the artists featured on this year's walk by going to the app store and downloading Otocast to their smartphone.

Sculpture Walk Peoria is an initiative of the Peoria Art Guild and is coordinated with the support of Peoria and funded through the support of sponsors. It is also made possible in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

Visit peoriaartguild.org/swp to view all eight videos on the virtual tour.

Peoria Riverfront Museum to present "Summer of Star Wars"

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum's Giant Screen Theater will become the first venue to host the entire Star Wars trilogy of trilogies.

The complete nine-film series will play this summer on Illinois' largest movie screen.

The museum's "Summer of Star Wars on the Giant Screen" kicks off Memorial Day weekend, May 28, as the franchise marks the 45th anniversary of the premiere of its first film "Star Wars" (retitled "Star Wars: Episode 4 - A New Hope"), May 25, 1977.

The event will run every Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., May 28 through July 23. The nine films will be screened in chronological order, beginning with "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" and ending with "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker."

In celebration of "Star Wars" ("A New Hope"), Dan Zehr author of "Star Wars ("A New Hope") and host of Star Wars podcast "Coffee With Kenobi," will be at the theater on June 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for a talk and book signing of his latest work "Star Wars I am Your Father" between screenings of the iconic film.

The event will include "Phantom Menace" on May 28; "Attack of the Clones" on June 4; "Revenge of the Sith" on June 11; "A New Hope" on June 18; "The Empire Strikes Back" on June 25; "Return of the Jedi" on July 2; "The Force Awakens" on July 9; "The Last Jedi" on July 16; and "The Rise of Skywalker" on July 23. Each film will be screened at 3 and 6:30 p.m.

The series is sponsored by the Film Society of the Giant Screen Theater. Sign up for the society email and receive special updates on upcoming theater films and events.

Tickets are $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for members; $9.50 for seniors (60+) and students (with ID), $7.50 for members; and $8.50 for youth (3-17), $6.50 for members.

To purchase tickets or for more information call 309-686-7000 or visit RiverfrontMuseum.org.