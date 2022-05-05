Arts in brief: IAA Credit Union announces artist of the quarter

IAA Credit Union announces quarter artist

BLOOMINGTON — The IAA Credit Union in Bloomington has announced Deanna Moore Schoolcraft as their artist of the quarter.

Schoolcraft grew up on a grain and dairy farm in McLean County. She has been drawing and painting Illinois prairie and farmscapes since she was a kid. She is also a member of Oil Painters of America.

For the past 15 years, Schoolcraft has been spending her time painting "en plein air," which is a French term meaning "in the open air." Many of the paintings in the collection began with a plein air study; a prize often hard-won, as she often struggled with wind, rain, humidity, heat and mosquitoes. She has witnessed some of nature's most amazing displays and many stories of encounters with deer, eagles, coyotes and curious bystanders. With each painting in the collection she is able to recall every detail of that day she spent trying to record what she saw.

Schoolcraft works hard to develop paintings that speak to both herself and others about the beauty that exists on Earth. Though there are no mountain vistas here, palm trees or beaches, there is sky and streams. schoolcraft aims for viewers to see the unique beauty of the Midwest.

Schoolcraft's work will be on display in the IAA Credit Union main lobby at 808 IAA Drive in Bloomington through May and June.

Visit deanamooreschoolcraft.com for more.

Heartland Theatre to return with "The Campout"

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center, will return with their annual 10-minute play festival in June.

The winning plays were announced in April of 2020 and can now be staged in person. "The Campout" opens Thursday, June 2 with a pay-what-you-can preview performances and will continue through June 25.

The play is sponsored by Deanna Frautschi and Alan Bedell.

The eight 10-minute plays are directed by Robert Fulton, Dave Krostal, John D. Polling and Rich Tinaglia. The actors in the plays include Jason Cook, Pattie Geske, Lisa Howard, Kendall Katz, Douglas Malcolm, Jennifer Maloy, Natalia Maloy, Chuck Pettigrew, Lynda Rettick, Opal Virtue, Russ Wolf and Bill Zorn.

The winning plays include Big Bear Lake, Campfire Stories, Marshmallows and Old Flames, Rolling My Own, Stand Easy, Stanger, The Other Side, The Stream and Wandering Steps and Slow.

Performances will be June 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be on Sunday, June 19 and Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. There will be two shows on June 25.

Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for senior and military, and $7 for students. Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org to book a reservation or book online.

All audience members are required to wear masks and be vaccinated.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Lincoln Presidential Library to present the minds behind "Stories of Survival"

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will have Arielle Weininger and Jim Lommasson from "Stories of Survival" to explain why they took on the challenge and how they pulled it off during a special online event at 7 p.m. on May 5.

The event will be available to view on the ALPLM Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Weininger is the chief curator at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, which created "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory." Lomasson is an award-winning photographer. Together they developed the exhibit for the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie.

"Stories of Survival” focuses on objects that people took with them during the Holocaust, the killing fields of Cambodia and Rwandan genocide. The objects – from teddy bears to typewriters to recipes – are displayed along with photos on which people have written their stories of survival.

Weininger and Lommasson will discuss how the project was inspired by an earlier Lommasson book, “What We Carried: Fragments from the Cradle of Civilization,” about Iraqi and Syrian refugees. They’ll explain the Holocaust Museum’s collection and the process of finding survivors (or their descendants) willing to share painful memories. They’ll also take questions from the online audience.

Their online presentation is part of the ALPLM’s “For the People” series that puts the spotlight on bold thinkers with unique insights into the people of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The exhibit at the museum is available through January 22, 2023 and is included with regular admission price.

Visit PresidentLincolnIllinois.gov or ilholocaustmuseum.org for more information.