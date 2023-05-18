Heartland to present 10-Minute Play Festival

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Theatre Company will present "The Waiting Room" for the 20th annivesary of the 10-Minute Play Festival.

The show will open Thursday, June 1 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance, with performances continuing through June 24.

The show is sponsored by Deanna Frautschi and Alan Bedell. The plays were selected from over 650 submissions from around the world and will premiere on Heartland's stage in Normal.

The eight plays are directed by Darlene Lloyd, Lynda Rettick, Rich Tinaglia and Jason A. Vales.

Actors include Adam Alexander, Corrina Angel, Bruce Boeck, Jayson Butler, Jared Cantrell, Patti Geske, Gayle Hess, Lisa M. Howard, Dave Lemmon, Jen Maloy, Wes Melton, Brooke Moonan, Jacqueline Schwarzentraub, Christos-Leo Sirigas, Audrey Sutton, Terry Tinaglia, and Russ Wolf.

The winning plays include "What Happens in the Waiting Room" by Daphne Macy, New Rochelle, NY; "Weight" by Chris Shaw Swanson, Westerville, OH; "The Choice" by Dale Griffiths Stamos, Santa Barbara, CA; "This Baby" by William R. Boersma, Skokie, IL; "What Happens on Monday" by Benjamin Tyler Roberts, Maytown, PA; "That's the Worst Part" by Katie Lee, Victoria, Australia; "The Good Old Days" by Roy Von Hooydonk, Ontario, Canada; and "Next Up" by Sean Abley, Los Angeles, CA.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. except for matinees on Sunday, June 11 and Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Note there are two shows on the 24th.

For reservations contact boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for seniors and military, and $7 for students.

The theater is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center, Normal

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Champaign AIR Art Show set for Saturday

CHAMPAIGN — The Developmental Services Center will showcase the AIR Art Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

The event will feature Alliance for Inclusion and Respect, or AIR art at DSC's The Crow at 110, 110 E. University Ave., Champaign.

AIR artists recently held their annual art show at Ebertfest.

AIR is a community collaboration that works to address and challenge the negative impacts of stigma.

Visit dsc-illinois.org for more information.

Lincoln Library and Museum to test AI

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host "Our 16th President in the 21st Century: Lincoln and Artificial Intelligence" at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The library's historians will quiz ChatGPT to see how well it handles historical research and interpretation related to Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War.

Reserve a seat under the "Events" page at PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov.

Sculpture Walk Peoria set May 25

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild 2023 Sculpture Walk Peoria "Sip N Stroll" will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

Two pours of wine from Tres Rojas Winery in Washington will be provided to guests. The private walk will be led by tour guides, John and Jeff Heintzman.

The event will conclude with an additional pour of wine at the Guild.

All proceeds from the event go back to support the Sculpture Walk program. The event is only for those ages 21 and up.

Only a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at peoriaartguild.org/swp.

The Sculpture Walk is an initiative of the Peoria Art Guild and coordinated with the City of Peoria, and funded through corporate and individual sponsors.

It it made possible in part by an grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

Lincoln Library to host volunteer orientation

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome new volunteers during an orientation session on Wednesday, May 24.

The event will talk about how to become a volunteer and what that involves, including greeting visitors, assisting at events, helping researchers and more.

The one-hour session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in library building.

Volunteers will be also be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions on Wednesday, June 7, June 24 and June 21.

Call 217-558-8872 to register.