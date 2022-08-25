Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to present 'Suddenly Last Summer'

Heartland Theatre to present "Suddenly Last Summer"

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will open their production of "Suddenly Last Summer" on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a pay-what-you-can-preview performance.

The play is directed by Tom Mitchell who is a retired professor of Acting and Theatre Studies from the Department of Theatre at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The play features Joi Hoffsommer, Mindy Smith, Mathew Green, Mary Rose Cottingham, Sam Swope, Ann B. White and Rosie Hauck.

The play is a Southern Gothic one-act mystery centering on the murder of a young poet, Sebastian. No one knows who to believe about the nature of his death: his mentally unstable cousin Catherine or his wealthy mother who will go to great lengths to protect her son's reputation.

Performances will be Sept. 2-3, 8-10, 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.; there are two shows on Sept. 17. There will also be a panel discussion after the Sept. 11 matinee: "Tennessee Williams: Women, Dark Secrets and Darker Truths," where clinical psychologist Dr. Laurie Bergner will join the director for a discussion about the playwright, the play and the female characters in it.

The play is sponsored by Jerry and Carole Ringer and funded in part by the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment of the Arts.

Reservations can be made online or by contacting boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or 309-452-8709. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for senior and military, and $7 for students. The audience is required to wear masks.

Heartland Theatre is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center in Normal.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Main Gallery to host pop-up art fair

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404 in downtown Bloomington will celebrate its first year under new management with a pop-up art fair Sept. 2-3.

The event will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The gallery will have the art fair under an outside tent presenting a wide variety of additional work by the Main Gallery artists. Many artists will be at the event giving attendees an opportunity to meet the artists and discuss their work. The gallery will be open inside during the fair as well with more artwork to choose from.

More than 10 artists will be participating representing several mediums, including painting, drawing, watercolor, photography, pastel, glass and more. Artists will be on hand for quick sketches in ink and pastel as well. There will also be acoustic music both days.

Contact Brian K. Simpson at info@brianksimpson.com or 309-828-7471 for more information.

Peoria Art Guild announces partnership with Riverfront Museum

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild announced a partnership between the guild and the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

All Peoria Art Guild members will receive a free family pass for immediate family to the Peoria Riverfront Museum for the weekend of Nov. 4-6.

Each year the museum picks a special weekend for members to attend the museum free of charge. In return, all Peoria Riverfront Museum Visionary Society Members will receive free tickets to the Fine Art Fair each year.

During that weekend, there will be three exhibits on display in partnership with Art Bridges, Bentonville, AR: AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARIES: ART & DISRUPTION; Andy Warhol's Endangered Species; and Bronzeville at Night (1949).

Disruption is the firebrand nature of great American artists who week to advance truth by challenging the status quo with new modes of expression and new windows into understanding the human condition. This is the largest-scale collaboration with Alice Walton's Art Bridges thus far. The exhibit represents the first loan of a curated art grouping from her foundation's collection known as "Grouping J." The foundation's dozen major works are integrated into the exhibit with works from the Peoria Riverfront Museum's permanent collection and other private loans. Central Illinois has never had such first-hand access to an extensive variety of important American artworks in one gallery.

The Andy Warhol exhibit features all ten of Warhol's prints from the Endangered Species series as well as extensive labels and full-color panels. The works depict animals that are endangered with the passage of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, in Warhol's signature pop style.

Bronzville at Night is a rare exhibition dedicated to the painting of the same name by Archibald Motley, one of the major figures from the Harlem Reinaissance. This will be the first time his work will be appearing in Peoria.

More information will be released regarding how to attend the events as they get closer. There is still time to become a Peoria Art Guild member.

Visit peoriaartguild.org to sign up.