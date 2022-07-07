Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to present 'Midwest One-Act Play Festival'

Heartland Theatre to present 'Midwest One-Act Play Festival'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present their NEW PLAYS FROM THE HEARTLAND: Midwest One-Act Play Festival July 14 to 17.

The festival is sponsored by Paul and Sandra Harmon. Heartland Theatre will present three winning plays from its Annual Original One-Act Play Competition open to nine midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

New Plays from the Heartland provides Midwest playwrights a chance to share their original plays with residents of Central Illinois in enhances staged readings. Heartland Theatre Company recruited new, never produced one-act plays from a nine-state region for this competition.

Named for Mike Dobbins, Heartland's Managing Artistic Director from 1996-2013, the project is funded in part by the Mirza Arts and Culture Grant of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation and the Town of Normal Harmon Arts Grant.

The winners include Running Uphill to Smooth Criminal by E.K. Doolin, Edwardsville; What the Mind Forgets by Jordan Elizabeth, Cincinnati, OH; and One Night at Ernie's by Todd Wineburner, Pontiac.

Winning plays will be presented onstage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 for a $5 donation. Proof of vaccination or negative test result, and masks are required.

Visiting playwright Lisa Dillman will be joining the festival in several roles. Dillman, the final adjudicator for the competition, will present a forum on playwrighting on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. that is free and open the community/public. She will also conduct a master class for the three winners and attend the playwright reception following the opening of the festival.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/nph for more information.

Community Players Theatre to present 'Matilda the Musical'

BLOOMINGTON — Community Players Theatre will present Matilda the Musical, based on the book by Roald Dahl, as the final show in their 99th season.

Performances will be July 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31 at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The 14th will be a pay-what-you-can preview performance.

The play is directed by Brett Cottone with assistant director Nick Bensen and producer Emily Ohmart. The show is rated PG.

The cast features Khaleesi Elder, Violet Miller, Jay Williams, Ben Fetters, Kinsey Peotter, Shireen Banigan, Duncan Borkholder, Lucinda Miller, Tyler Harr, Matt Drat, Eddie Cole, Isabel Forsberg, Tailynn Jiardina, Charles Jiardina, Gianna Rosado, Adelaide Groves, Josei Bottomley, Quinten Vaughn, Morgan Rondinelli, Jessa Hendricker, Britni Williams, Katie Monti, Kenneth Lallave, Lyric Borkholder, Nitely Borkholder, Nolan Hansen, William Hopper, Taryn Bradshaw, Mena Williams, Felicia Jiardina and Maggie Borkholder.

Performances are held at Community Players Theatre at 201 Robinhood Lane in Bloomington. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors/students and active or retired military, and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at CommunityPlayers.org, at the box office, or by calling 309-663-2121. Masks are required in the theatre at all times.

Heartland Theatre to host open auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host open auditions for Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12 at 1110 Douglas St., in the Normal Community Activity Center.

The play is directed by retired professor of Acting and Theatre Studies for the Department of Theatre at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Tom Mitchell.

The 1958 play is based on William's own dramatic experience in psychotherapy. Parental guidance is suggest as it contains mature content.

Those who wish to audition are asked to wear a mask and bring a calendar for availability purposes. Attendees will be given an audition form to complete and scenes/sides to review and practice, and will be given a clear mask when they enter the private audition.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions for a complete list of character descriptions, information, scenes and audition instructions. Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for questions.

Performances will be Sept. 1-3, 8-11 and 15-17.

Call for entries

BLOOMINGTON — Entries are wanted for the 1st International Articulated Paper Doll Contest.

More information can be found on Facebook at ThePostcardsGuy.

Contact Postcardsguy@aol.com or 310-717-3358.

Arc Light Productions to present "Cabaret"

BARTONVILLE — Art Light Productions and Better Banks will present "Cabaret," the Kander & Ebb musical, at 6:30 p.m. July 15-16 at the Coyote Creek Golf Club.

Dinner will be provided and includes a garden salad, roast sirloin of beef with demi mushroom sauce, green beans with bacon and onions, scalloped potatoes and a roll followed by deep red velvet and white chocolate vanilla cupcakes for dessert.

Tickets are $35 per person or $265 of eight for dinner and the show. Dessert only and the show is $15 per person. Tickets must be purchased by July 10. The show is rated PG-13.

Call 309-455-4095 or visit arclightpro.com for more information.