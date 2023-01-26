Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to present 'Lifespan of a Fact'

Heartland Theatre presents 'Lifespan of a Fact'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will open their show "Lifespan of a Fact" on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a pay-what-you-can preview.

The play is by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. The play is sponsored by Joan and Charles Vanden Eynden, and Chris and Larry Eggan.

Tom Dzurison directs the play. He is a first-time director for Heartland and a veteran community and education theater teacher and direction, splitting his time between Chicago and Bloomington-Normal.

The play features a three-person cast, including Tracy Willet, Adam Alexander and Rhys Lovell, Heartland's artistic director. Understudies for the play are Lynda Rettick, Nolan J. Rice and Bob Kinsella.

The play is about Editor-in-Chief of a sinking New York Magazine, Emily Penrose who is forced to address where you draw the line between fact and fiction as she referees a debate between her fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker and a writer with an essay that might save the magazine from collapse.

Performances will be Feb. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The Feb. 18 show will be the understudy performance. There will be a panel discussion after the show on Feb. 12. There will be two shows on Feb. 18.

The panel discussion will feature Kim Kishbaugh, a journalist with 20 years of writing and editing for new media from Oak Park, and Charlie Schlenker, a senior reporter at WGLT for 26 years, who will discuss the difference between "fact" and "truth." And when, if ever, is it okay for a writer to take liberties with facts in a story?

Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for senior and military, and $7 for students. Reservations can be made online, by email at boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or by calling 309-452-8709.

The theater is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center, Normal.

Free event at Peoria Art Guild

PEORIA — Alex Lamprecht of Thrivent will host a free art event at the Peoria Art Guild. Jan. 26 and Feb. 9.

Attendees will be able to make a mini work of art by dripping alcohol ink on canvas. Each guest will make two works of art on their own easel that they can bring home.

Both days for the event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the guild, 203 Harrison St., Peoria.

Only 30 spots are available for each date. The events are free to participate but registration is required by Jan. 25 by emailing Lacy.Mitchell@thrivent.com.

Must be 18 years or older to participate.

Peoria Art Guild members can receive Print Co-op membership

PEORIA — Peoria Art Guild members can also receive a membership to the Peoria Print Co-op.

Cost is $25 for an annual student membership and $50 for an annual individual membership.

Benefits include free participation in Co-op meetings, workshops, and work days at PAG and Bradley University; access to the print room; access to the Print Co-op shared equipment, paper, reference materials, type and presses; opportunities to participate in Print Co-op collaborations; and opportunities to book the new print room for print projects or participate in a residency, which required additional cost.

Peoria Art Guild announces 2023 classes

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild announced their class line up for 2023.

Classes being offering include Intro to Photography - Jan. 25; Color Mixing Blues and Greens - Jan. 27; Solder and Set a Pendant - Feb. 4 & 11; 5-week Watercolor Series - Feb. 7; Creative Arts Discovery Club - Feb. 22 - Ages 5-8; Kids Clay Handbuilding - Feb. 1-22; Preschool Art Fun - Jan. 26-Feb. 16; Inkle Loom Weaving - Feb. 27; Drawing and Painting - Feb. 7-21; and 8-week Pottery Series - Feb. 21-April 11.

There is also a metals open studio every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and drop-in Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., which is free for members or $5 for guests.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Lincoln Library to offer sensory friendly afternoon

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer a sensory friendly afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The event is part of the museum's "Abe for All" initiative and for people who may be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Audio will be lowered throughout the museum, and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere. Some special effects will be turned off, and a quiet room will be available as well.

The museum will still be open to all guests, not just those with sensory difficulties. Regular admission prices will apply.

Registration for the event is not required. A pre-visit package that ranks areas of the museum based on their potential to overstimulate is available by emailing ALPLM.GuestEntry@Illinois.gov or by visiting the "Plan Your Visit" section on the website.

The museum also offers busy bags with a variety of fidget toys, noise-cancelling headphones, sensory maps and other tools that make visits more comfortable people with sensory issues.

Other "sensory friendly Sundays" are scheduled for the last Sunday of July and October.

The "Abe for All" initiative is to make President Lincoln's legacy more accessible to everyone, including those who are autistic, deaf, disabled and more. The museum is holding this series of events to learn how it can be more welcoming to people. The initiative launched last year for the deaf community and people with sensory processing issues.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information