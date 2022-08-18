Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to present 'AN INSIDE LOOK' Aug. 22

Heartland Theatre to present 'AN INSIDE LOOK' Aug. 22

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free event: AN INSIDE LOOK on Monday, Aug. 22 from 7-8 p.m. at the theatre, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center.

The public is invited to a sneak peak behind the scenes of the theatre's upcoming production of Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams. Guests will meet Director Tom Mitchell and the design staff who will share their process and insights. Normal Public Library staff and Heartland board member Kathleen Kirk will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources, that can be found at the library.

The audience will see the finished set by scenic designer Chad Lowell and props by Jeannie Breitweiser, as well as hear the director's vision. Audience members will also be able to ask questions.

An Inside Look is a collaboration between Heartland Theatre Company and Normal Public Library. The program provides an opportunity for the community to meet production staff of upcoming Heartland Theatre productions and discuss relevancy, history and technical aspects of each theatre offering. The library also provides limited copies of scripts and related materials available to borrow.

Both organizations aim to diversify their patronage; drawing theatregoers to the library and library visitors to the theatre. The program also provides guests insight into the creative process of transforming a script into a theatrical production.

An Inside Look typically takes place two weeks before the opening of select shows from Heartland Theatre's upcoming season.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Inside Out Accessible Art to support Human Society of Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will host a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Central Illinois in September.

Participants will have the opportunity to create an acrylic painting of their pet. IOAA artists will be on-hand to help convert a photo of your pet into a "blue pet." Participants will need to bring a picture of their pet, which can be on your phone and the pet does not have to be a dog.

Proceeds from this class will benefit the Humane Society and IOAA. The paintings will be based on the mid-1990s "Blue Dog Paintings" by George Rodrigue based on Cajun legend, Loup-garou, which gave him worldwide fame.

Registration for the event can be done at insideoutartcoop.org. The event is open to anyone 12 and over and is $30.

Four classes will be held: 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m., Sept. 3 and 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m., Sept. 17.