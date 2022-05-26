Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to host open auditions

Heartland Theatre to host open auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host open auditions for 2022 New Plays from the Heartland staged readings June 13-14 from 7-10 p.m.

Auditions will be held at the theater, 1110 Doulgas St., One Normal Plaza in the Normal Community Activity Center.

Three winning one-act plays from the Midwest will be presented as enhanced staged readings before an audience. The presentation of the enhanced staged readings will take place July 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. and July 17 at 2 p.m.

Heartland is looking for actors to play the following 13 roles for following new one-act plays:

What the Mind Forgets by Jordan Elizabeth Henry (Cincinnati, OH); Directed by Cyndee Brown; four roles

One Night at Ernie's by Todd Wineburner (Pontiac, IL); Directed by Rhys Lovell; five roles

Running Uphill to Smooth Criminal by E. K. Doolin (Edwardsville, IL); Directed by Kathleen Kirk; four roles

Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions for more information.

Lincoln library and museum launches new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum launched a new exhibit of Lincoln treasures that will be updated monthly.

The museum is doing this as a reward to the public after the pandemic. The items displayed in the museum's treasure gallery will be updated every month through the end of October.

The items include:

Bloody gloves that Lincoln was carrying when he was murdered

The oldest surviving example of Lincoln’s writing

The presidential seal Lincoln used during his second term in the White House

A brooch, ring and earrings owned by Mary Lincoln

Locks of hair from Lincoln and his son Willie

An elaborate notepad and letter opener owned by Mary Lincoln

A paper lantern promoting Lincoln during the 1864 presidential campaign

The only known document signed by both Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas

According to the museum, this may be the last time the public will have the opportunity to see these artifacts as they belong to a private foundation who spent years raising money by promising donors the collection would be given to the museum, which is not clear if they will do so. The museum has since severed ties with the organization.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.