Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Heartland Theatre to host auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host auditions for New Plays from the Heartland from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13.

The auditions will take palce at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center.

Three winning one-act plays from the Midwest will be presented as staged readings before an audience at 7:30 p.m. on July 14-15 and at 2 p.m. on July 16.

The following actors are needed:

2 females age 20-40s, 1 male age 20-40s; Cash Flow by Majorie Williamson, St. Louis, MO; directed by John D. Poling

2 females age 60-80; Oldies but Goodies by Terri Ryburn, Normal; directed by George Jackson

1 female who play ages 50, 39, 65, 85 and 30, 1 male who will play ages 20, 9, 35 and 55; Five Views of David Hockney’s “The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020” by Amy Crider, Chicago; directed by Kevin Yale Vernon

These are all staged readings. Actors will carry scripts on stage. Actors will be required to be familiar with the script, but not to memorize them. Scripts will not be available prior to auditions.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

ISU Horticulture Center to present ‘Sunset’ show

NORMAL —The Illinois State University Horticulture Center will present “Sunset on the Longest Day: Act of Indegenious Resoration” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

The show is a free, outdoor community performance that focuses on listening to Native Americans as a reconciliatory act of land acknowledgement.

The performance will last approximately one hour. S’mores and lemonade for the community will follow the performance.

The show was created by the School of Theatre and Dance’s Dr. Shannon Epplett. It will also serve as the groundbreaking for the work of Wonsook Kim School of Art member Ruth K. Burke.

Burke’s large scale, in-progress earthwork, “Domestic Rewilding,” is a Living Land Acknowledgement. The earthwork uses native prairie plants and fabricated by interspecies labor.

The show will be performed by eight Native people from Central Illinois and feature music from the Chicago-based Native American flute player William Bucholtz Allison.

Heartland to open new exhibit

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will present their summer exhibition, “Falling in Between” in the Joe McCauley Gallery.

The exhibit will feature work by artist Peytin Fitzgerald, which uses colorful and layered textile works that suggest the human body through color and form. They use hand-and machine-stitched fabrics to show scars, bumps, derformity and tension.

Their work often explores personal experiences of trauma, pain, feminism and familial relationships.

The exhibit will be on display on the Normal campus through Aug. 4. An artist reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Fitzgerald is a queer artist and an Illinois State University alumna with an MFA in printmaking. They are based in Peoria and work as an assistant to the interim director at Normal Editions Workshop, located in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts at Illinois State University.

Lincoln Library to bring ‘history alive’

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Presidential Library and Museum will have historic interpreters and live music throughout the summer as part of the city-wide “History Comes Alive” program.

The interpreters will appear Wednesday through Saturday each week starting on Friday, June 2. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet historic characters, chat with them about life in the past, and pose for pictures.

The music lineup includes the Lincoln Troubadours vocal group, the Springfield Municipal Band, and a string quintet.

The interpreter schedule includes General Grant, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Wednesdays ;11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays; Mary Lincoln, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Wednesdays; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Fridays; and 1-2 p.m., Saturdays; and President Lincoln, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thursdays; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Fridays; and Noon to 2 p.m., Saturdays.

The Lincoln Troubadours will perform in the museum’s main plaza on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. The Thursday and Saturday performances will be from 1-1:30 p.m. and the Friday performances from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The string quartet will perform music from “Here I Have Lived” at 11 a.m. on June 3 and 6; 1 p.m., June 4, 10, 18 and 23; 1:30 p.m., June 26-27.

The Springfield Municipal Band will perform outside the museum on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on June 10 and July 1, 8, 15 and 29.