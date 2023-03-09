Heartland Theatre to host 'An Inside Look'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free event "An Inside Look" from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

The public is invited to a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the theater's upcoming show "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Nia Vardalos, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed.

Guests will meet the director, Don LaCasse, and the design staff for the show, who will share their process and insights.

Normal Public Library staff and the Heartland board president will moderate the discussion and share relevant material and resources. The audience will also see some of the floorplan and concept for the scenic design, costumes, props and hear about the vision from the director.

Attendees will be able to ask the director, designers and library staff questions as well.

"An Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company, with a two-fold mission: to diversify their patronage by drawing theater-goers to the library and sending library visitors to the theater. The library provides limited copies of scripts and related materials to borrow, as well.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Lincoln Library to offer special services for deaf community

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer special services for the deaf community on Thursday, March 9.

From 4 to 6 p.m., sign-language interpreters will be on hand to assist visitors who are deaf or hard of hearing. Theatrical presentations will include interpreters as well.

Labels throughout the museum will describe sound effects that enrich the visitor experience, and closed-captioning will be available in some spots.

Admission will be free to all visitors during the two-hour special event, which is part of the museum's "Abe for All" initiative.

Illinois State Museum to host Gen-X prom for new exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Museum will celebrate the opening of the Growing Up X exhibition with a Gen-X prom on Friday, March 10.

The event will take place at the museum from 7 to 11 p.m. Guests are invited to break out their hairspray and best ’80s or ’90s attire for a reinvented version of this high school rite of passage, including music, food, keepsake photos, and prizes for best attire.

Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members. Tickets include Gen X-inspired food, non-alcoholic drinks and music by local DJs. Alcoholic-beverage packages and individual beverage tickets are available for pre-purchase online or at the door.

The prom is a fundraiser for the museum to help it continue to put on programs, exhibitions and research projects.

Vist bit.ly/ISMGenXProm or call 217-782-7388.

Artifact Identification Day slated March 19 at Dickson Mounds

LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum announced the return of its annual Artifact Identification Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

The event will be held at the Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown, just off Illinois Route 78/97.

The event has gone on for over 40 years and has drawn a variety of mundane and unique objects. Museum archeologists and other experts will identify Native American artifacts and objects such as fossils, animal bones and rock specimens.

Visitors are encouraged to to bring their curiosity or questions, but no appraisals will be given.

This will be the first time the event has been held post-pandemic. The last event took place in March 2020.

Admission is free and food will be available for purchase from The Lunchwagon.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Visit illinoisstatemuseum.org for more information.

Peoria Park District sets Park-A-Palooza

PEORIA — The Peoria Park District announced a new concert and festival, Park-A-Palooza, coming to the Peoria Riverfront June 8-10.

Park-A-Palooza will feature the Guinness Book of Records' World's Largest Bounce House and The Giant Obstacle course, a Drone Light Show and a concert with Grammy award-winning artist, Ashley McBryde featuring Chase Wright on Friday, June 9.

Illinois State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity are supporting the event.

Tickets went on sale March 3 and are available at $10 per ticket pre-sale rate through April 1.

Visit PeoriaParks.org/PAP for more information