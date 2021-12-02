Arts in Brief: Heartland Theatre to hold auditions

Heartland

sets auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company announced open auditions for the comedy Life Sucks by Aaron Posner on Dec. 6-7 from 7-10 p.m. at the theatre, 1110 Douglas St. in the Normal Community Activity Center.

The play is directed by Liz Fisher. She was the Artistic Director of Kerrigan and Lowdermilk's THE MAD ONES Lab, Associate Artisitc Director of Penfold Theatre and the Program Coordinator for Shakespeare at Winedale. She is an SDC Associate Member and received her Masters of Fine Arts from Texas State University. Visit heartlandtheatre.org/meet-liz-fisher for more information.

The show will cast seven characters. A complete list of character descriptions, information and instructions on submitting an audition video can be found online at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions. The deadline for audition video submissions is Nov. 30.

The play is a loose adaptation of Anton Chekhov's tragicomedy, Uncle Vanya, a funny and insightful play that examines a strange assortment of characters all afloat on a sea of despair, searching and thrashing about for love's deliverance. All are in love, but with the unattainable. Beauty and mystery are sought, that special glimmer of light that one desperately wants, but cannot quite capture. For mature audiences only, language and adult content.

Performances will be Feb. 3-5, 10-13 and 17-19. Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Artist reception,



open house set

NORMAL — An artist reception and Christmas open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal.

The event is free and open to the public. The event will also count as Art Circle's monthly meeting for December since it's on the second Thursday, the usual meeting night.

Masks are required for everyone when gathering indoors.

Contest touts

self-expression

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois children will have the opportunity to use their artistic talents to explore the importance of self-expression, thanks to the annual statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is "Survival Through Self-Expression." Illinois students from kindergarten through high school have the freedom to interpret it as they want and create any two-dimensional art, such as drawing, painting or collage.

The contest has four age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Entries must be mailed no later than Dec. 17. The winners will be announced Feb. 12 on Lincoln's birthday.

Each age group will have a winner and two runners-up, all of whom will have their work displayed at the library and museum from Feb 12-March 18. The artwork chosen as "best of show" will be used on a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 14-18.

The winner will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting, and a framed copy will hang in the board office.

Submissions may be up to 14 inches by 11 inches. They cannot feature copyrighted characters such as Batman. More details can be found at bit.ly/ALPLM-ArtContest.

Entries do not have to be submitted via schools; youth groups, home-educated children or anyone else can participate as long as the artist is a student at any public, private, alternative or home school in Illinois.

Visit PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov for more information.