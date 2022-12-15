Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre to broadcast radio play 'The Gift of the Magi'

Heartland Theatre to broadcast play 'Gift of the Magi'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company announced the rebroadcast of the popular radio play for the holidays, "The Gift of the Magi."

The radio play will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on WGLT, Bloomington-Normal's Public Media, 89.1 FM or stream at WGLT.org; WCBU, Peoria Public Radio will also air it at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org.

The play was inspired by and adapted by the well-known story by O. Henry. The adaptation includes more characters in the short story, which allowed for many of Heartland's actors to voice the characters.

The Gift of the Magi was directed by Heartland's Sandra Zielinski and features 11 actors: Jessi Reid-Swiech, Wesley Skym, Dean Brown, John D. Poling, Carol Scott, Cristen Monson, Nancy Nickerson, Rich Tinaglia, Jennifer Maloy, Kyle Schiebel and Donna Anhalt.

Heartland Theatre Company has been serving plays for the Central Illinois region since 1986 and located in Normal. They are known for their 10-minute play festivals and high-quality productions.

Contact Gail Dobbins at 309-256-7531 or visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Peoria Art Guild accepting entries for MAP program

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild's announced their 2022/2023 Mentor Arts Program.

MAP was started in the mid ’90s as a response to reduced arts funding in schools and as a way to nurture young talent among the community. The goal is to foster growth or individual artistic talent through immersion in a collaborative and creative environment.

The program targets junior and senior high school aged students. It is a 16-week and free program that pairs a small group of youth apprentices with professional, established mentor artists who specialize in diverse mediums. It focuses on hand-on individual and collaborative studio work. MAP exposes students to the business side of being a professional artist from creating to promotion as the program ends with the students acting as curators of their own exhibit, which includes exhibit installation and planning the opening reception.

Program mentors are chosen based on their interest and ability in working with high school students and professional merit, which includes experience in the visual arts and working knowledge of their chosen medium.

Students must submit an application, submit a teach recommendation form to education@peoriaartguild.org and schedule a portfolio review in order to be considered for the program. Portfolios should include four to 10 pieces of the student's best work. A variety of media is ideal, but not necessary. All work must be clean with no torn edges. Digital images may be submitted instead of work that is too large to transport. Students should also include a sketchbook with their portfolio.

MAP applicants are evaluated on enthusiasm, creativity, flexibility, motivation, initiative and leadership. The portfolios are evaluated on composition/design, creativity, craftsmanship, motivation, and presentation.

The application deadline for the program is Dec. 19 at midnight. The last available date for portfolio reviews is Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants will be notified by Dec. 30 if they are accepted into the program.

Orientation will begin Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the program starting on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will meet every other Saturday ending May 20, 2023, scheduled around holidays and school breaks.

The student's intensive project will take place between June 5 and 9, the installation of their exhibit will be June 23 and their opening reception will take place on July 7 at First Friday.

Contact 309-637-2787 or education@peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Peoria Art Guild hosting Crimson Door Holiday Sale

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild's Crimson Door Holiday Sale is open through Dec. 22.

The gallery is full with work made by 15 different local artists. Items include wearable art, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry, beadwork, paintings, drawings, resin art, sculpture, wooden boxes, photography and more.

This an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind and collectible gifts as well as support small businesses and artists in the community.

The sale is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday; 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

The Artisan Shop is also open during regular hours and has newly stocked, quality items made by local or Fine Art Fair artists in a variety of prices, mediums and uses. There are also locally made greeting cards. The shop is open year round.

Gift cards to the Peoria Art Guild can also be purchased.

The guild also has a "ReCreative Table" that provides a variety of creative supplies donated by community members for artists to take for free. It is a year-round thrift table that is on a first come, first serve basis. No household goods, only leave slightly used/unwanted art supplies or take something to repurpose. Right now, they have a lot of donated fabric and yarn.

Fine Art Fair makes economic impact

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild's Fine Art Fair brought significant economic impact on the community again this past September.

An estimated 8,500 patrons visited the riverfront that weekend and 40% of them traveled over 25 miles to attend. Several visitors from other states were in attendance.

According to the Peoria Conventions and Visitors Bureau, the economic impact of the Fine Art Fair was $300,420 in 2022. It is estimated that there were 1,088 overnight stays in Peoria and the average meal purchases om the community over the fair weekend were $52,594. The average shopping was estimated at $41,835 with recreation purchases at $34,482. The estimated local taxes generated were $24,437.

The fair welcomed several new artists that had never been to Peoria and artist feedback indicated they thought the city was beautiful, friendly and accommodating community and can't wait to visit again.

In 2021, the fair was rated in the top 200 Fine Art Fairs in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

The guild will soon be installing the 2022 Community Mural to replace the 2021 mural on the 400 block of SW. Washington St.

The fair will mark its 61st year in 2023, with the fair taking place Sept. 23-24 on the Peoria Riverfront.

Contact director@peoriaartguild.org or 309-637-2787 for more information.

The guild is also looking for applicants for the Annual Members Show in May.