Heartland Theatre seeks submissions for one-act plays

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is seeking one-act play submissions due April 1.

The company annually solicits new, never-produced one-act plays from writers in nine Midwestern states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The plays must be between 30 and 45 minutes in length and include no more than six characters. Monologues will not be accepted.

Competition rules and requirements can be found out at heartlandtheatre.org.

Play submissions are judged for excellence by a panel of judges who review all of the submitted plays to choose the top six entries. The finalists are then sent without identification to a final judge, an experienced playwright with national prominence, who chooses the final three plays for staged readings at the theater.

The three winning plays will be presented as enhanced staged readings with costumes, lighting, props and limited blocking, July 14-16.

On July 13, the guest playwright will offer a forum for playwrights with tips for writing successful plays. On July 14, the winning playwrights will receive an exclusive master class in the afternoon with the visiting playwright and will be honored at a reception following the performance that night.

Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Peoria Municipal Band seeks new members

PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band is seeking new instrumentalists and vocalists to perform for their 2023 summer season.

Those interested should contact conductor Dr. David Vroman, at dvroman@bradley.edu, for an application to audition.

Instrumentalists for the 2023 summer season are being sought as full- and part-time members. Musicians must have graduated from high school and possess strong sight-reading skills. The audition consists principally of scales and sight-reading.

Vocalists should be high school graduates and have experience in solo singing. Volcalists perform literature from the classical repertoire as well as that of the opera and musical theater. Auditions consist of two solo songs and the National Anthem by memory.

The Peoria Municipal Band holds its summer concerts in the Warehouse District and in the Glen Oak Amphitheater.