Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre seeks play submissions

Heartland Theatre seeks play submissions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is seeking entries for their 10-Minute Play Festival for 2023.

Next year's theme will be "The Waiting Room."

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1. Eight 10-minute plays will be chosen with performances June 1-3, 8-11, 15-17 and 22-24.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for competition rules, requirements and how to submit your play.

Leah Marlene to present concert at performing arts center

BLOOMINGTON — Normal native Leah Marlene will perform at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

Marlene was second runnerup on the most recent season of American Idol and recently performed at the Corn Crib in Normal.

Recording artist, Abby Anderson will be the opening act for Marlene.

Tickets range from $19 to $46, with $50 meet and greet passes available.

Tickets are available now at ArtsBlooming.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the BCPA ticket office during business hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 600 N. East St., in downtown Bloomington; or via phone at 309-434-2777.