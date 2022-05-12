Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre seeks directors

Heartland Theatre Company seeks directors

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is looking for new directors for the 2022-2023 season.

The company is accepting applications now through June 15.

Those who are interested in applying can do so online at heartlandtheatre.org/directing-at-heartland/. Those who are interested are also asked to look over the new season shows as well as performance, audition and read through dates.

Visit heartleandtheatre.org or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Art Circle to meet Thursday

NORMAL — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Jacob's Well, 304 Jersey Ave., Normal.

Attendees are invited to bring one or two pieces of art or writing to share, but is not required.

Some free miscellaneous art supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Visit artcirclebn.com for more information.

Call to artists: Solo exhibition at Four Seasons II

BLOOMINGTON — Four Seasons II Health Club in Bloomington is seeking artists for a solo exhibition.

The club is looking for artists who are interested and ready to show a larger selection of their own work. This is a juried show and applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel jury.

Submission requirements include visual 2D work only, all styles of original artwork in any medium including; but not exclusive to paint, photography, prints, etc.; there is limited space for a variety of sizes of paintings/frames; the number of pieces shown will depend on the size and arrangement of the art being selected for the exhibit; a minimum of eight works of art is required; all work must be wired for hanging, no sawtooth; art must be framed or on finished or gallery sided canvas, no float frames; selected art must have a cohesive presentation, subject, theme, color, etc.; you must be present and able to assist in hanging of art; and an application with six images is required, images should be sample of the work you intend to show.

Size requirements are: 8 Large (24" x 24" or larger); 10 Medium (11" x 14" to 23" x 23"); or 15 Small (8" x 10" or smaller).

Images of the art is required to complete registration. Images should be labeled as LastName-FirstInitial-title.jpg. The JPG or PNG image should be <300dpi and <5mb. Those who submit an application will then be sent a special link to upload the minimum of six images.

The show is open for submission to all artists in McLean County who are 16 years or older. Application deadline is May 12 by 11:57 p.m. The artists will be notified on May 19 by email with additional information regarding the show, procedures and any changes due to Covid phases. The first artist is expected to hang their work with the club the week of June 1-7. All other accepted artists will be wait-listed or scheduled for future availability.

There is no submission fee. Artists will keep 100 percent of sales conducted privately. Sales will not be conducted at or by 4SII or Dreams-2-Create Studio or their representatives unless contracted to do so.

The exhibition space is sponsored by Four Seasons Health Club and they ask that artwork is inclusive to all people. Jurors have full discretion. An artists listing with artwork and artist's contact, social media, information, will be provided to viewers via QR code at the exhibit location.

For questions contact LizBeth@dreams2createstudio.com. Apply at dreams2createstudio.com/4sii-application/.

Lincoln Library and Museum to host 'Memory Keepers' event

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will hold a family-friendly "Memory Keepers" event from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Families will learn how to share and preserve the stories behind treasured keepsakes. Storyteller Susan Stone will lead games and activities that bring out the stories behind family treasures, whether those tales are funny, sad, weird or a mix.

The event is open for children seven and up and includes a visit to the museum's exhibit, "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory."

Families are asked to bring a family heirloom or a picture of one on the day of the event.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/Events for to register.