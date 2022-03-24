Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre presents 'A Shayna Maidel'

Heartland Theatre Company to present "A Shayna Maidel"

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company will open their production of Barbara Lebow's "A Shayna Maidel" on Thursday, March 31 with a pay-what-you-can-preview.

Performances will be April 1-2, 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be on Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. There will be two shows on April 16. A panel discussion will take place after the April 10 matinee, with guest panelist Dr. Alvin Goldfarb, who is a nationally known theatre educator and administrator. Goldfarb has served as chair of the department of Theatre, Dean of Fine Arts and Provost and Academic Vice President at Illinois State University. Scenic designer Chad Lowell will also be joined Goldfarb. Lowell is a member of a Jewish family with history after the Holocaust.

The play is sponsored by five couples: Laura and Ken Beck, Laurie and Ray Bergner, Fran and Herm Brandau, Ruth Ann and Steve Friedberg, and Linda and Bruce Unterman. The play is funded in part by the Sol Shulman Jewish Education grant from the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

The play is directed by Marcia Weiss and features actors Hannah Artman, Jacqueline Schwarzentraub, Brenna Long, Abby Scott, Rich Tinaglia, Samuel James Willis, Morgan Rondinelli and Opal Virtue.

The play is a story of courage, resilience and the power of hope and love. The play centers on two Jewish sisters who are reunited shortly after World War II in New York after years of separation - one living in the U.S. and the other living the nightmare of the Holocaust in Poland. Their stories unfold through realism, memory and dreams in a compelling family drama. The play contains mature content and parental guidance is suggested.

Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for senior and military, and $7 for students. Reservations can be made online, by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or by calling 309-452-8709.

All audience members, actors and volunteers are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or negative test.

Heartland Theatre is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center. Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Heartland Theatre looking for senior actors

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a series of acting workshop sessions for their Young at Heartland acting program for seniors.

Sessions will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 4. Advance registration is required. Class sessions will meet every Monday through May 23.

The Young at Heartland program strives to build an ensemble of seniors who share the values of continuing education, creative self-expression and community outreach. The program aims to find appropriate opportunities to showcase performers' gifts in a fun, stress-free atmosphere. Ensemble members will collaborate with the instructors in choosing appropriate material to be memorized or performed as a reading.

Eight 120-minute sessions, for individuals 55 and over, will be held at Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center, with instructors Sandi Zielinski and Terri Whisenhunt.

Enrollment is open until Wednesday, March 30. Registration fee is $50 and only covers the spring sessions. Those who are interested in in participating should call 309-452-5647 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

The Young at Heartland program is funded in part by the Community Arts Access Grant.

Entries wanted for Sky Art Peoria 2022

PEORIA — ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, in partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising, is now accepting submissions for its 2022 Sky Art Peoria program.

Sky Art Peoria is an annual program that puts the work of local artists on 48 by 14 billboards. The winning artists receive nearly $37,000 in free advertising.

Artists interested in participating can submit their work at artspartners.net. The entry deadline is April 3 and there is a $20 fee for three images.

Each billboard will include the artist's work along with their name. The winner's art will be displayed from June 2022 to May 2023 on Adam's Outdoor billboards, with locations circulating throughout the area. Artists will also have the opportunity to display their artwork in a Sky Art Peoria exhibition in October.

Sponsors for the program include Big Picture Peoria, The Fine Arts Society of Peoria and O'Shea Builders.

Visit artspartners.net/skyartpeoria/ for more information.

Peoria Art Guild to open two new exhibits

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will exhibit the Third Thursday Art Group and the I found U Collective starting April 1 from 5-9 p.m.

The Third Thursday Art Group is a diverse group of artists who create in various media and eclectic imagery. 11 members will be exhibiting and will offer the best in numerous mediums.

The I found U Collective is a group of nine artists from all over the world and will be exhibiting "I Found U by the River" which is a collection of photos from the artists' hometowns including photos of the Illinois River.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.