Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre marks fifth year with 'The Play's the Thing'

Heartland Theatre marks fifth year

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company’s annual new play reading, “The Play’s the Thing,” features a full-length play that has not been published or produced before.

The play “Sophia Hayden Deserves Better” by Stephanie Alison Walker will be read at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Walker is an internationally-produced, award-winning playwright whose work is known for the personalization of the political, humor in darkness and the exploration of the resilience of women. Walker has won several awards for her plays, worked with theatres across the U.S. and has been produced across the U.S. and abroad in Mexico, India, Australia and South Africa.

The 2 p.m. matinee will feature three guest responders to comment on the play with the intention of helping the playwright further develop the play. The respondents are Jean MacFarland Kerr, Director of Illinois Wesleyans’ School of Theatre Arts; Greg Koos, local historian and former Executive Director of the McLean County Museum of History; and Ann Huago, Chair of Illinois State University’s School of Theatre and Dance. The community is welcome to attend.

The playwright will be present in rehearsals and both performances, and to hear the three respondents following the Sunday matinee. An optional survey will be taken from the audience as well.

This new play project is in its fifth year and is made possible by the Mirza Arts & Culture Grant of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation and sponsored by Dr. John Ficca who founded this play reading project.

The play is set in 1891 and is about a 23-year-old woman who won an architecture contest to design the Women’s Building for the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. It is rated for General Audiences.

The play is directed by Rhys Lovells and features John Bowen, Dean Brown, Connie De Veer, Logan Freeman, Mia Katz, Brenna Long, Rhys Lovell, Lynda Rettick, Abby Scott and Todd Wineburner.

A $5 donation is requested for admission. Reservations are recommended by booking a ticket online at heartlandtheatre.org or by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

The theater is located at 1110 Douglas St. in Normal. Masks are required.

Peoria Area Civic Chorale to celebrate 40th season

PEORIA — The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will celebrate its 40th Anniversary season will their annual “An American Christmas” concert series Dec. 16-18.

The series will take place at Five Points Washington at 360 Wilmor Road, Washington. Highlights include the return of their Youth Chorus and Children’s Festival Chorus program, which has over 74 singers for the first time since 2019. The groups will perform “Coventry Carol”, “The Sleigh”, and “We Need a Little Christmas.”

There will also be a meet and greet session with Frosty and Santa at each intermission. A cake reception sponsored by Scherer Lincoln/Volvo will follow the Saturday evening concert.

The performances will be 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Each performance will include many contemporary arrangements of classic Christmas carols like “O Little Town Bethlehem; “Do You Hear What I Hear”; “Hark the Herald Angels Sing; and secular holiday favorites including “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas; “The Christmas Waltz”; and “Up on a Housetop.”

The Peoria Area Civic Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Joseph D. Henry and the Youth Chorus is under the direction of Ms. Alison Meuth. The special guest artist for the series will be Soprano Angela Born, who is a Dunlap High School graduate. She is a Chicago-based opera theater performer who regular partners with organizations in presenting Midwestern international premieres.

Each performance will feature a talented teen Young Artist Competition winner: Anna Gross of Peoria, Friday; Evan Alois of Washington, Saturday; and Belle Hardy of Canton; Sunday. They will each receive a scholarship for music education.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students and $18 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at peoriacivicchorale.org, by calling 309-693-6725 or at the door the day of the concerts.

Their 40th season is sponsored by CEFCU, Parsons, 309 Marketing Group, Reditus Laboratories and partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Contact Kelly Fisher at kellyfisher2006@gmail.com or at 309-678-4284 for more information.