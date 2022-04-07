Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre hosts open auditions

Heartland Theatre to host open auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host open auditions for their 2022 10-minute play festival: The Campout on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26 from 7-10 p.m.

The directors are Rob Fulton, Dave Krostal, John D. Poling and Rich Tinaglia. They will be casting 16 characters for the play. A complete list of character descriptions, information and audition instructions can be found at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions.

Auditions will take place at the theater, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, in the Community Activity Center.

The eight winning plays that will be performed include Big Bear Lake, Campfire Stories, Marshmallows and Old Flames, Rolling My Own, Stand Easy Stranger, The Other Side, The Stream and Wandering Steps and Slow.

Performances will be June 2-4, 9-11, 16-19 and 23-25.

Visit heartland theatre.org or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Class schedule announced for Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery is currently offering the following classes:

Pour a Master; 1-3 p.m., April 16, learn and review acrylic pour techniques; ages 12+; $30/$27 members

Tree of Life I & II; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays: I: April 23 OR II: April 30; 4" ring with wire and beads; Ages 16+; $25/$22 members

Steampunk Clay Bottles; 6-7:30 p.m., May 5; wish bottle and vial necklace; 8+; $10/$9 members

Steampunk Hands Ons; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., May 7 p.m., hand sculpture, beads and wire; 12+; $20/$18 members

Steampunk Polymer Pen; 2-4 p.m., May 7, functional writing pen; 12+; $15/$13.50 members

Steampunk Top Hat; 6-8 p.m., May 12; 8+; $20/$18 members

Steampunk Goggles; 5:30-6:30 p.m., May 19; 8+; $12/$10 members

Steampunk Mask; 7-8 p.m., May 19; 10+; $10/$9 members

Stencil Steampunk Clock; 6-7:30 p.m., May 26, functional clock; 10+; $15/$13.50 members

Easy Family Steampunk Jewelry; 6-7:30 p.m., June 2, button ring, cabochon necklace, zipper pull; 6+; $10/$9 members

Steampunk Box; 12-1 p.m., June 3, stenciled and decorated treasure box; 8+; $10/$9 members

Visit insideoutcoop.org for more information.

The Greater Livingston County Arts Council opens annual Art and Poetry Gallery Show

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council's featured gallery show for April 2022 is the annual art and poetry collaboration.

The exhibit opened on Saturday, April 2, with a reception in the Joe Bailey Gallery with a poetry reading. The exhibit is available through the end of April.

The gallery is located upstairs at the Art Center. An elevator/lift is available.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Art Center and the Pontiac Chapter of Illinois State Poetry Society. Poets wrote poems to inspire artists and artists designed art to inspire the poets. This is the seventh collaboration. April is also National Poetry Month.

The Art Center at the Greater Livingston County Arts Council and Gallery is located at 209 West Madison Street, Pontiac. The show may be viewed during regular hours. Hours for the Art Center are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Peoria Riverfront Museum holds rare Disney screenings

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will show rare screenings of the original, full-length format of "Snow White," "Pinocchio," and "Cinderella" animated feature films at the Art of Disney Film Fest April 9-10.

The event will feature author J.B. Kaufman with special guests Snow White and Cinderella who will do a pre-film meet and greet. The screenings will take place at the giant screen theater and Disney exhibition at the museum. Kaufman will give a presentation before each screening followed by a post-film book signing in the exhibit featuring original production art and more.

The event is sponsored by the Film Society. Attendees will receive free post-film admission to the "Cinderella, Snow White & Pinocchio: Classic Disney Art from the Collection of Steven Spain" exhibition.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday starting with "Snow White" and ending with "Pinnocchio" at 5 p.m. The screening of "Cinderella" will start at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and will mark the end of the festival.

Tickets are $10.50 for adults, per film or $8.50 for members; $9.50 for seniors 60+, $7.50 for members; and $6.50 for college students and youth 17 and under, or $5 for members.

Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information.

Peoria Art Guild to host annual members show

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will open their annual members show on First Friday, May 6.

All disciplines will be accepted and two submissions per artist is allowed. The size of the art must be 16 x 20 or smaller. Artists who want to enter the show must pay a $25 entry fee and no sales commission will be taken.

Artwork is due April 23. Best of show will win $150, honorable mentions will win $100 and people's choice will win $75.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.