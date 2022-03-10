Arts in brief: Heartland Theatre hosts 'an inside look'

Heartland to

host 'Inside Look'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host a free "inside look" event for their upcoming show "A Shayna Maidel" at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14.

Guests will meet guest Director Marcia Weiss and the design staff for the show, who will share their vision, process and insights. Kathleen Kirk from the Normal Public Library and Heartland board member will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources.

The audience will see the finished set by Scenic Designer Chad Lowell and some props by Lynda Rettick, as well as hear from the director; and learn about helpful related materials from the library. Guests will be able to ask questions to the director, designers and library staff.

An "Inside Look" is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company. The program provides an opportunity for the community to meet production staff of upcoming theater productions and discuss relevancy, history and technical aspects of each valuable theater offering. The library also provides a limited number of copies of scripts and related material to borrow. The mission of the collaboration is to diversify their patronage through intersection - by drawing theatergoers to the library and sending library visitors to the theater. An "Inside Look" provides audience members insight into the creative process of transforming a script into a theatrical experience.

Performances of "A Shayna Maidel" will be March 31, April 1-2, 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

Heartland Theatre is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center.

Visit heartlandthearte.org for more information.

Stage work

course planned

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will offer a stage management class with veteran stage manager, Grace Irvin.

The class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays: April 12, 14, 19, 21, 28 for 90 minutes and May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 for 60 minutes, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Heartland Theatre.

The class evolves into actual production and hands-on training in auditions, rehearsals and performances of Heartland's 10-minute play festival in June. Stage managers will not only learn what stage management involves but also gain hands-on experience in performances. Each stage manager student will be assigned to a minimum of one show and one director.

The registration fee for the class is $100, which is due the first day of class and is non-refundable. The minimum number of students who can participate is four and the maximum is eight. Deadline to register is April 1. Registration can be completed at heartlandtheatre.org/stage-management-classes/.

Heartland Theatre Company is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center, Normal.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Good Friday

art show set

BLOOMINGTON — The 13th Annual "What's So Good About Good Friday?" art show will take place in-person at Second Presbyterian Church in downtown Bloomington.

Set up for the show will take place Wednesday, April 13 from 4-6 p.m. The show will be open to the public over two days on Thursday, April 14 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

A call for artists letter will be coming soon.