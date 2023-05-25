Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Heartland Theatre Company seeks book donations

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St. in Normal, is seeking donations of used children's books for their Little Free Library in front of their theater.

This comes as part of Little Free Library Week.

Volunteer Cyndee Brown maintains the library and there is always books ready to take or borrow.

Those who attend Heartland's 10-Minute Play Festival running June 1-24 can bring children's books if they would like.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or contact boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Peoria Municipal Band announces summer season

PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band will kick off their 86th season of summer concerts on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Glen Oak Amphitheater, Peoria.

The band is under the direction of David Vroman. The summer season will consist of 24 performances by 50 musicians.

The Sunday night concert will feature the Morton Civic Chorus conducted by Denise Adams, and will include music by John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and more. All Sunday night shows will be held at the Fred Huber Bandshell in Glen Oak Park on June 4, 11, 18 and 25; Monday, July 3 (fireworks); and then Sundays July 9, 16, 23 and 30; and Aug. 6 and 13.

Wednesday night performances will be presented at the corner of Water and State Street at 7 p.m. These performances are June 7, 14, 21 and 28; Friday, July 7; July 12, 19, 26; and Aug. 2 and 9.

All concerts are free and parking is available adjacent to the venues.

Two special performances include Friday, June 23 at St. Philomena's Church and School; and Friday, July 28 at the United Presbyterian Church. Both at 7 p.m.

Visit peoriamunicipalband.com or contact dvroman@fsmail.bradley.ed.