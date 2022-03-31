Arts in brief: Heartland Community College seeks student short films

Heartland looking for short film submissions

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is now accepting short film submissions that will be showcased as part of a college film festival on May 5.

The festival presents student and alumni work to later be judged by a panel of Heartland professors, with prizes awarded.

All current and former students are eligible. Films can be of any genre including live-action, animation, documentary and experimental. Films are recommended to be under five minutes.

The submission deadline is April 22.

Email Adam.Scott@heartland.edu with your submission or with questions.

Poco a Poco Young Artist program seeking applicants

STREATOR — The Poco a Poco Young Artist program is now accepting artist applications through April 30.

The program provides hands-on training for young musicians currently in grades 8-12. Each student receives private voice lessons and sings in the Festival and Community Choirs, however it is not necessary for a student's primary instrument to be voice.

Core classes include piano and theory lessons, with electives ranging from African percussion, composition, conducting, Chinese meditation practices, movement and more.

Students will receive over 35 hours of training from world-class faculty in private sessions and small group classes, while participating in master classes, round table discussions and concerts that are free and open to the public.

Executive Director Kate Tombaugh creates personalized schedules and assigns a solo for each student, and the faculty to student ratio is one to three. Over the last five years, the program has trained 68 young artists from 27 different schools including homeschool. 56 percent of artists have chosen to return to Poco a Poco for a second year of training or more.

This year's festival will be June 18-25 in Streator. Young artist training days will occur June 18 and June 20-25. Special events will include a faculty concert, the student showcase, community concert and a closing performance with the Chicago Stout Section Big Band in the Streator City Park.

Tuition is $295. Financial assistance is available through local foundations and school booster programs, as well as private donors.

Visit pocoapoco.org to fill out the application. Call 309-830-6103 or email pocoapocoarts@gmail.com for more information.

Peoria Municipal Band seeking new members

PEORIA — The Peoria Municipal Band is seeking new instrumentalists and vocalists to perform during their 2022 summer season.

Instrumentalists are being sought as full and part time members. Musicians must have graduated from high school and possess strong sight-reading skills. The auditions will consist principally of scales and sight-reading.

Vocalists should be high school graduates and have experience in solo singing. Vocalists perform literature from the classical repertoire as well as that of the opera and musical theater. Auditions will consist of two solo songs and the National Anthem by memory.

For those who are interested in receiving an application form should contact the conductor Dr. David Vroman at dvroman@bradley.edu.

The Peoria Municipal Band is one of the leading community performing ensembles and performs for thousands of people each summer at their concerts in the Glen Oak Amphitheater.

Abraham Lincoln President Library and Museum to host sensory-friendly event

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a free "sensory friendly" event for people who can be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds on Saturday, April 2 from 4-7 p.m.

This event is part of the museum's "Abe for All" initiative to make the museum more welcoming for everyone.

Anyone is welcome to attend, but the goal of the event is to gather feedback on how to improve guest experiences, such as people on the autism spectrum, who may prefer a sensory-friendly atmosphere. Guests will have the opportunity to fill out surveys after the event to offer thoughts on what worked and what didn't.

During the event, audio will be lowered throughout the museum and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere. Touch tables and new activities will give guests more engagement opportunities.

A pre-visit preparation packet is available by calling 217-558-8844 or emailing ALPLM.GuestEntry@illinois.gov. The packet includes a social story and exhibit descriptions with photos.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to host author for speaker event

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome "Muslims of Heartland" author Edward Curtis to speak at 7 p.m. on April 7 as part of the "For the People" series, which features bold thinkers with unique insights into the people of America.

Curtis will discuss his book "How Syrian Immigrants Made Home in the American Midwest."

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/events to reserve a free seat for the event.