'Floating World'

exhibit opens

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Joe McCauley Gallery opened their new exhibit, "The Floating World," Monday, March 20.

The exhibit features work inspired by Japanese culture and will run through May 11. It demonstrates how a single culture influenced four different art practices with a common focus on the emotional and mental experience of existence.

The exhibit features artwork from four artists: Japanese-American Dallas-based artist Nishiki Sugawara-Beda, Japanese printmaker Erika Shiba, Western Illinois University art professor Jenny Knavel, and Peoria-based printmaker Cathie Crawford. Their works represent different aspects of Japanese culture, such as Kakejiku landscapes and Ukiyo-e inspired prints.

An artist reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 25 at the gallery, room 2507 of the Instruction Commons Building at the college, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal. The reception coincides with Heartland's Japanese Cultural Festival April 24-25.

The exhibit is free and open to the public on weekdays, during regular gallery hours.

Visit heartland.edu/artgallery for more information.

Zoo to host

recycled art

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo will once again host a Recycled Art Sculpture Contest.

The idea is to use recycled materials such as plastic containers, paper, wood and more to build an art sculpture. This year's theme is an animal form of your choice.

There will also be a prize for the four age brackets that is yet to be determined. Those who plan to participate are asked to bring their sculpture to the zoo no later than Friday, April 21 during regular hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The sculptures will be voted on by visiting guests of the zoo on April 22.

Email sschuh@cityblm.org to register or for more information.

‘Tiny Beautiful

Things’ to play

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present "Tiny Beautiful Things" by Nia Vardalos, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed.

The show will open on Thursday, March 30 with a pay-what-you-can preview. The play is sponsored by Terry Noel and Mayuko Nakamura.

Don LaCasse is the director. The play features a four-person cast, including Devon Lovell, Sean Henderson, Noe Cornerjo and Jocelyn Naxi.

Performances will be March 31, April 1, April 6-8, and 13-15 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, April 2 and Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Note there are two shows on April 15.

The play is about a professional writer and mother of two, who has agreed to write an online advice column, "Dear Sugar." She finds her life invaded by several voices which takes a toll. It is about the danger of listening and responding to toher people.

A panel discussion will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. A crisis counselor, Bobby Alexander and a QA Clinical Supervisor, Kellen Carter will discuss the risks and benefits involved in sharing personal experiences with callers. Charlotte Markley from the YWCA Stepping Stones, and Kylie Ashton Maurer from "Survivor Love Letter" will address how to raise public awareness of assault and abuse in the community.

Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for senior and military, and $7 for students. Reservations can be made by booking online at heartlandtheatre.org, by calling 309-452-8709, or by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

The play is recommended for adults as it contains strong language and deals with issues of depression, drug abuse, sexual assault, child sex abuse and physical abuse.

Facemasks are required for the audience due to the size of the theater at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center, Normal.

Lincoln museum

to open exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will open a new exhibit, "Here I have Lived: Home in Illinois" Thursday.

The exhibit explores the idea of "home" and the several different ways Illinoisans have made the state their home over the last hundreds of years. It tells the stories of 31 people who lived in Illinois. Some achieved tremendous success, others endured terrible hardships, and many fought to make the world a better place, but all of them were shaped in some way by the time they spent in Illinois.

The exhibit features Black Hawk, the Sauk leader who refused to be driven away from the land where he grew up; Ritta DeFreitas, a young immigrant who worked for Abraham and Mary Lincoln; Michelle Obama, who started out in a Chicago bungalow and wound up in the White House; and Richard Pryor, who grew up in Peoria and used humor to make Americans face difficult truths.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 21, 2024, in the museum's Illinois Gallery, a space used for highlighting Illinois history as part of the museum's role as the state historical library. The exhibit is free with regular museum admissison.

The stories are told through photographs and rare artifacts. Guests will be able to see a photo locked carried by Marry Lincoln, a first edition Black Hawk's autobiography, and Ronald Reagan's college letterman sweater. There will also be a scultpure that was displayed in the Lincoln home, a table designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and a Supreme Court ruling that changed the life of playwright Lorraine Hansberry.

Guests will also be ablet o listen to interviews with current Illinois residents about their thoughts on home. Questions throughout the exhibit will prompt guests to think about home means to them and be able to share their answers at the end.

The exhibit was named after a phrase Lincoln used when saying farewell to the city of Springfield for the final time, "Here I have lived a quarter of a century, and have passed from a young to an old man. Here my children have been born, and one is buried. I now leave, not knowing when, or whether ever, I may return..."

The exhibit is sponsored in part by Isringhausen Imports of Illinois.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.