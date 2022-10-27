Arts in brief: Heartland Community College opens new exhibit in Joe McCauley Gallery

Heartland Community College opens new exhibit in Joe McCauley Gallery

NORMAL — Heartland Community College Joe McCauley Gallery presents "In Between the Cracks," created by local artist Laura Primozic George.

The exhibition is made up of sculptures and will run through Dec. 9. The exhibit represents the human impact on the environment.

Primozic George is an Instructional Technician in the Wonsook Kim School of Arts at Illinois State University. She has had her work displayed in permanent collections at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis, MN; the Racine Art Museum in Racine, WI; and the Saratoga Clay Center in Schuylerville, NY.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday on the days the college is open. Appointments for groups can also be made upon request.

A reception for the gallery is set for Nov. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal in room 2507 at the Instructional Commons Building.

Community Players Theatre to open Jesus Christ Superstar

BLOOMINGTON — Community Players Theatre will present Jesus Christ Superstar for their 100th season starting Thursday, Nov. 3 with a pay-what-you-can preview performance.

The show will run Nov. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances will start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:30 p.m. show is 90 minutes with no intermission.

The musical started out as a concept album, but debuted on Broadway in 1971. The musical a complete sung-through rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Time Rice. The story chronicles the finals day in the life of Jesus of Nazareth but is based on the viewpoint of Judas Iscariot.

Performances take place at the theater, 201 Robinhood Lane in Bloomington. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, students and active and retired military, and $10 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at communityplayers.org, at the box office, or by calling 309-663-2121.

The show is rated R due to adult content. Masks are also encouraged for all audience members.

The cast includes Daniel Sutter as Jesus of Nazareth; Tre'Veon Campbell as Judas Iscariot; Mena Williams as Mary Magdalene; Mario Silva as Annas; Dakota McDaniels as Caiaphas; Brian Artman as Pontius Pilate; Ken Sprouls as King Herod; Latrisha Green as Peter; and Missy Freese as Simon Zealotes.

The ensemble includes Shireen Banigan, Michael Braun, Claire Clausing, Alex Dwyer, Kelly Ferguson, Carson Grey, Diana Gunz, Hayley Helpingstine, Hassan Holcomb, Justin Mabrey, Leah Megli, Erica O'Neill, Cally Robertson, Avert Schoen, Samuel James Willis and Megan McDillon.

Heartland Theater Company opens 'The Revolutionists'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will open "The Revolutionists," on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a pay-what-you-can-preview.

The play is directed by Sanhawich Meateanuwat, a third year MFA directing student at Illinois State University, who was a resident director at Bangkok University Theatre Company in Thailand.

Brooke Moonan plays Marie Antoinette; Mia Katz plays Charlotte Corday; Drea Fecht plays Olympe de Goughes; and Janet Ademilua plays Marianne Angelle.

The play takes place during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Four women: a playwright, an assassin, an abolitionist and the former queen of France cross paths in this comedy that celebrates the value of sisterhood. The play is rated PG-13.

Performances will be Nov. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sunday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. (there are two shows on Nov. 19). The play is sponsored by Chris and Larry Eggan, and Marilyn and John Freese.

The Nov. 13 matinee will feature a panel discussion with Gillian Gernardo, Dramaturg and Sanhawich Meateanuwat, Director discussing interesting facts about The Reign of Terror.

Tickets are $17 for general admission; $15 for seniors and military; and $7 for students.

The theater is located at 1110 Doulgas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrates 10 years

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrated its 10th anniversary on Oct. 20, alongside Caterpillar Visitors Center.

A Community Free Day was held on Oct. 22. A press conference will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. to mark the occasion.

During the event, leaders will announce a major anniversary gift from the Gilmore Foundation, led by Executive Director Laura Schachtrup Cullinan, and will reveal the museum's 10-foot-tall amethyst geode, one of the world's three tallest on display.

The amethyst's purple color represents the museum's Visionary Society, the museum's leading individual and business donors who give $1,000 or more annually, allowing for substantial annual investment in programming and exhibitions to serve the community. It has grown from 99 members to nearly 400 over the past five years.

The museum also passed the two million visitor experience mark, experiences and partnerships with more than 250 education, business, cultural and charitable organizations, including the Smithsonian Institution and Alice Walton's Art Bridges Foundation Collection Loan Partnership.

The Every Student Initiative sponsorship has brought more than 50,000 curriculum-related visits to the museum in the past six years, and now includes 41 Peoria public schools and six area public and private school districts.

The museum originally began as the Lakeview Museum of Arts and Sciences in 1965, and was realized in 2012 through a public-private partnership that included Peoria County, the City of Peoria, Lakeview Museum, Peoria Historical Society, Illinois High School Association, African American Hall of Fame Museum, Peoria Regional Museum Society and Caterpillar Inc.

The museum has brought major and international exhibits to Peoria, and the dome planetarium recently acquired the "world's most advanced planetarium system," Evans & Sutherland 6.5K Digistar 7, through an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant. Its giant screen theater is also the largest screen in Illinois.

Visit Riverfrontmuseum.org or call 309-686-7000 for more information.