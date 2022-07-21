Arts in brief: Greater Livingston Arts Council to host reception and book signing for Joyce Harbin Cole

Greater Livingston Arts Council announces Joyce Harbin Cole reception and book signing

PONTIAC — The Art Center by Greater Livingston Arts Council will host a reception and book signing for Joyce Harbin Cole from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Harbin Cole is an artist and illustrator of Pontiac. She will display the original art she created to illustrate "ABC, What Do You See? Rolling Along Route 66," along with copies of the book, which is written by Annette LaFortune Murray. The book traces famous landmarks found along Route 66, the famed "Mother Road."

"My art ranges from travel journaling in tiny books to painting on large canvases filled with layers of color," Harbin Cole said, in a news release. "It's a celebration of memories and places I love and it documents everyday life and current events."

Though Murray and Harbin Cole never met, Murray contacted Harbin Cole after seeing illustrations that she had done for the Route 66 Passport, a series of illustrated maps and articles created for tourists traveling Route 66. Articles in the Passport are written by author Jim Hinkley.

"[Murray] had seen the passport online and then saw my blog. She showed me her manuscript and gave me a great deal of freedom in creating the illustrations. We worked very well together," Harbin Cole said, in a news release.

The reception and book signing is open to the public and will take place at the art center located at 209 W. Madison St. in Pontiac.

The show will run from Aug. 6 through Sept. 1 during regular art center business hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday' and Sunday 12-4 p.m.; there is no admission fee.

Visit artsinpontiac.org for more information.

Lincoln Library and Museum to host free outdoor concert

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a free outdoor concert on July 26 with The Reunion Beatles Fantasy Tribute Band.

The band imagines what the Beatles would have been like today if the Beatles had reunited/were all alive and well, what it would sound like and if they had a reunion concert with their greatest hits and their best solo work too.

The show will start at 7 p.m. in the Union Square Park, across the street from the museum. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and drinks will also be available starting at 6 p.m. Free parking is available at the museum's parking structure at 6th and Madison.

The concert is presented with community support from Green Audi and 102.5 FM The Lake.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.