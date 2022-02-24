Arts in brief: Eaton Studio Gallery opens new exhibit

Eaton Studio Gallery to open new exhibit for Mardi Gras

BLOOMINGTON — Eaton Studio Gallery, 411 N. Center St., in downtown Bloomington will open a new exhibit to the public on Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday on March 1 from 4-8 p.m.

Drawings and inks will be featured by Herb Eaton from the series: He & She in the Thickets, Self-Made Angels, River Picnics and Wriggles & Smudges.

An exhibit reception will take place First Friday, March 4 from 4-8 p.m.

The exhibit, "Thickets...that which surrounds our struggles," features contemporary narrative works depicting the artist's He & She characters in the thicket of life in search of a necessary picnic. The exhibit will be available through April 20.

Eaton Studio gallery shows and sells paintings, sculpture, drawings, prints and cards. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, First Fridays 5-8 p.m., by appointment or ring bell.

Visit eatonstudiogallery.com for more information.

Heartland Theatre to showcase new play reading

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., will have a new play reading "NO SUCH THING," from Feb. 25-26.

The event features a full-length play that has not been published or produced before. The play is by Lisa Dillman, a Chicago playwright whose work has been produced through the U.S.

This new play project in its fourth year, is made possible by the Mirza Arts & Culture Grant of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, and sponsored by Dr. John Ficca who founded the play reading project. The project was named "The Play's the Thing"" after a quote from Hamlet.

The purpose of the program is improve a play before it's staged, with the help of the audience and three credentialed responders who help understand the important components of a good play. The playwright will be present in rehearsals and the Feb. 25 performance. Three outside playwrights and critics will also be present Friday to give comments that help the audience understand the playwriting process and help the playwright improve the script.

"NO SUCH THING" is about a middle-aged married woman who takes an anonymous lover and begins an affair that blends sex and storytelling, and fact and fiction collide. The play examines the question of what makes a story and the possible consequences of finding one's bliss.

The play is directed by Artistic Director Rhys Lovell and features familiar Heartland actors: John Bowmen, John Fischer, Devon Lovell, Jacqueline Schwartzentraub and Melissa Shrader.

A $5 donation is requested for admittance on both performance dates. Reservations are recommended by booking a ticket online at heartlandtheatre.org or emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

Proof of vaccination, or negative test and masks are required for the performances.

Peoria Riverfront Museum opens three exhibits

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum has three new exhibits featuring Disney, Op Art and a 13-foot illuminated moon.

The exhibits "Cinderella, Snow White & Pinocchio: Classic Disney Art from the Collection of Steve Spain," "Op Art: Illusions from the Permanent Collection," and "Moon." All three exhibits will be on display at the museum through May 8 in the Experience Gallery.

These new exhibitions are in place of "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator," which debuted in May of 2021.

Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information.

Peoria Art Guild to open new exhibit

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will exhibit "The Space Between Us" by John Heintzman with an opening reception on First Friday, March 4 from 5-9 p.m.

The exhibit will be available for viewing through March during regular gallery hours Monday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Peoria Riverfront Museum holds five-day virtual festival

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum has been celebrating black art and American voices during their "American Verses Virtual Festival." Feb. 21-25.

The festival helps engage high school students through collaboration with artists such as Debra Hand, Tsehaye Hebert and Preston Jackson using multiple artistic mediums.

The festival highlights the work of the world's leading contemporary black male artists in conjunction with “American Verses: Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford & Kerry James Marshall,” an exhibition on display since March 2021. The works, including Adkins “Native Son (Circus),” Bradford’s “Thelxiepeia” and Marshall’s preparatory drawings for “Our Town,” are on loan from Art Bridges and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Although days one through three have already taken place, day four, Thursday, Feb. 24 will consist of students exploring an exhibition-inspired original performance of Chicago Poet K Love, accessible through the museum's website. On Friday, Feb. 25 the festival will come to an end with a performing arts night at the museum with a live performance by Peoria rap artist War, complimentary food and drinks, and video screenings of content from the festival.

All galleries will be open for guests to experience.

Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information or contact at edavis@peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 309-863-3034.